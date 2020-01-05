Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Kurz, a native of Mesa, reenlisted for six years at the USS Arizona Memorial in downtown Phoenix recently in honor of the men and women who perished in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Kurz, a 2001 graduate of Red Mountain High School and a 2013 Ottawa University graduate with a degree in business administration, is a master-at-arms serving with Naval Security Forces Guam.
As a Navy master-at-arms, Kurz is responsible for providing qualified Naval physical security and force protection in support of Naval Base Guam’s mission involving waterfront operations, ordnance security, and logistical support to the 5th and 7th fleets in Guam and Marianas Area of Responsibility.
“What I enjoy most is making a direct impact on my peers and junior sailors,” Kurz said. “The diversity allows me to accomplish my career goals while helping others flourish and succeed in their career goals.
“Their success is my success and there is no better feeling than seeing hard work and determination exemplify the navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” Kurz added.
Kurz said he joined the Navy to fight his country, especially in a time of need.
“Being fourth-generation military and the son of a sailor who served in Vietnam, the Navy allowed me the opportunity to fulfill my destiny following the 9/11 attacks which took place soon after I graduated high school,” Kurz said.
“After watching the “shock and awe” on the news of the invasion of Iraq in late March 2003 and not being one who was college material at the time, I went to try my luck with the other branches. I found out the requirements for master-at-arms changed, so within 40 days of talking to the recruiter again, I was officially enlisted and took my oath.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Kurz is most proud of the accomplishments he has accumulated in his 15-year Naval career.
He has mentored junior sailors who have been named Junior Sailor of the Year and BlueJacket of the Quarter and has earned three warfare insignias.
Kurz also completed five deployments- including serving alongside a Naval Special Warfare Development Group and earning a Combat Action Ribbon and Presidential Unit Citation and was nominated for Sailor of the Year for 2019.
He has participated in funeral honors for over 500 veteran services and has earned his bachelor’s degree with honors and been accepted in graduate school.
“I learned adaptability, superior decision making, being resourceful, flexibility and persistence, self-discipline, confidence, determination, extreme discipline and the power of intense focus,” Kurz said.
“Additionally, the ability to assess the strengths and weaknesses of those under your command, always be willing to listen, invest in relationships for the long term, stay calm under pressure and act decisively even with limited information. Teamwork makes the dream work.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Kurz is part of a legacy that will last a lifetime, providing the Navy the nation’s needs.
“I’m providing safety and security to not only to the American people but those who need it the most around the world,” Kurz said. “I’m getting the opportunity to serve alongside fellow Americans who volunteered in all branches of the military and I’m helping to make the world a better place, by participating in contingency operations that helped neutralize threats that could have potentially caused greater destruction and the loss of life to fellow American and allied troops.”
Rick Burke is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
