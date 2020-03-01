Two Mesa residents are among four high-achieving Mesa Community College students who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and distinguished leadership at the 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Recognition Ceremony last week.
Shelby Lynch and Kyle Kane are among a total 26 Maricopa Community College students named to the 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team.
All-Arizona students demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service extending their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.
Each student is working toward an associate’s degree, maintains a GPA of at least 3.5 and is involved in campus and community volunteerism.
MCC said the students are awarded scholarships or tuition waivers to Arizona’s three universities by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs; the American Association of Community Colleges; Arizona Community Colleges; the Arizona Board of Regents; and the Follett Higher Education Group.
Judges include local business, civic, education and government leaders.
The second and third round judging takes place in Washington, D.C. by representatives from federal agencies and national education associations. Scores from the national competition determine each state’s team rankings.
Lynch represents the MCC Red Mountain Campus and Kane represents the MCC Southern/Dobson Campus.
Lynch plans to transfer to the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University to pursue a master’s degree in business, digital marketing.
Her career goal is to use social media to promote nonprofit organizations.
Kane will be transferring to ASU, where he will pursue a bachelor’s in biological and biomedical sciences. He plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon specializing in pediatric neurology.
“The All-Arizona ceremony celebrates the outstanding academic achievements, community service and distinguished leadership of students enrolled in Arizona’s community colleges,” an MCC spokeswoman said.
During the award ceremony, emcees are Grant Woods, a Phi Beta Kappa member and past Arizona attorney general, and Ian Schwartz, a local TV meteorologist and reporter.
Speakers included Larry Penley, chair-elect of the Arizona Board of Regents and James Brimhall, Northland Pioneer College, Northern Arizona University alumnus and previous All-Arizona Scholarship Award recipient.
He completed an internship with Arizona Public Service at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station before accepting a job with Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque and obtaining his MBA from the University of New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.