A Mesa nurse recently returned from her 50th medical mission with Operation Smile, an international medical nonprofit, where her countless hours of volunteer work helped bring the gift of smiles to children around the world.
Sally Herman’s most recent mission took her to Hanoi, Vietnam, where she and her team performed reconstructive surgeries for over 70 children born with cleft lips, cleft palates and other facial deformities.
“It’s just humanness. It’s just humanity. It’s just beautiful to see with all the stuff going on in our world today, this is a touch of humanity at its best,” Herman said of her work with Operation Smile.
The Illinois native began her career as a nurse 34 years ago, specializing in emergency trauma and working in the PICU.
“I’ve always been a pediatric nurse, so I’ve always heard of Operation Smile and I always wanted to give back my time eventually, but I didn’t know how,” Herman said.
After moving to Arizona 20 years ago, she was laid-off for six months, and in that time, she decided to volunteer with Operation Smile.
“Once I went, I was hooked,” she said.
Herman began her career with the nonprofit in 2000, when she traveled to Kenya and worked in the recovery room.
Operation Smile was founded in 1982, as a way to provide free, safe surgeries for both children and adults born with cleft palates, cleft lips, burns, and other deformities.
The international charity is composed of medical volunteers from around the world, who work in teams to perform the surgeries, assist in recovery, and train medical workers in each country they visit.
“We could have volunteers from many different countries on the same team volunteering, and then we all work together. We come as a team, we all work together, we screen probably 200 to 300 kids in over two days,” Herman said.
These teams typically perform surgeries for five days straight, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Herman said.
An average cleft lip surgery will only take around 45 minutes, Herman said, which enables volunteers to perform such a large number of surgeries every day.
“What we normally do is we go to the same place in the same country, over and over and over, until that country is sufficient enough to do their own surgeries because we teach as we go,” she said.
“Our goal is to not be needed in these countries anymore. In Ghana, I trained people there constantly. Now they don’t need my services, they’re a completely self-sufficient country to do these surgeries,” she explained.
Since going on her first mission, Herman has traveled to numerous countries, making her way from a recovery room aid to clinical coordinator.
As clinical coordinator, she assists with screenings, scheduling, hospital set up and other responsibilities.
On her first mission, she traveled to Nairobi, where she worked in an incredibly impoverished area, where she said children who have cleft palates or cleft lips “are thrown away from society.”
“We were literally taking them out of the dump and brought them into our surgical area and did the surgeries and they’re able now to function as normal kids,” she said.
Herman said many of the children born with these facial deformities are not understood by their communities or even their parents.
“They’re afraid of them and they think they’re evil spirits or they’ll do bad to their villages or their parents throw them away. They don’t know about this,” she said.
Not only does Operation Smile provide these surgeries for children with facial deformities, but it also undertakes surgeries for adults with cleft palates and lips. Those patients have lived their entire lives without the ability to receive surgery.
When Herman traveled to Jordan with Operation Smile, she said one story of an 80-year-woman who came in to receive surgery on her cleft lip stuck with her.
“She always wore her veil over her face. She had found out we’re doing free surgeries, and she came in, and she never had surgery before,” Herman said. “We were already cleaned up for the day and we asked our surgeons, “Do you mind just doing one more?”
“We hopped her on the table. Fixed her lip, and she got off the table and started jumping around and took off her veil, she gave us her veil and said she doesn’t need it, she was going to go home to show her husband, she was so proud. She said, ‘I won’t wear that veil ever again.’”
After each trip, Herman said the hardest part is returning home.
“The hardest part is actually trying to get back to the American way of life when you come back. Working in the medical field in America is so different than working for free overseas, there’s no hierarchy, there’s no power trips,” Herman said.
For any medical professionals interested in volunteering with Operation Smile, Herman highly recommends it.
“Especially new nurses getting out,” she said. “I would encourage it because it renews your whole nursing ethic, why you became a nurse. You’re making a difference in somebody’s life and you see it immediately.
Her work with Operation Smile inspired Herman to found her own nonprofit, Zoe4Kids, which assists children in South Africa with free meals.
Herman also said she plans to go on as many more medical missions as she can and will be traveling to Mongolia in January with another volunteer program.
“The greatest part is just getting to know so many different people. I stopped traveling as just a tourist to go anywhere because after you get into the country, and you’re involved with people’s lives, you don’t really want to do the tourist thing. This is so rewarding,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.