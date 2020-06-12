Mesa native Shanice Malakai remembers her initial time in the film industry.
“I didn’t always have opportunities afforded to me,” she said. “I was also the only woman in the room and the only woman of color.”
And that’s why she started Made in Her Image two years ago – and why it had been scheduled to be honored at the prestigious South by Southwest Conference and Festival in March in Austin, Texas, – until the pandemic prompted organizers to cancel the annual gathering of artists.
“It seemed natural to start an organization that provided a space for young women to feel safe, create and to be nurtured,” said Malakai, whose nonprofit film school has been impacted by the pandemic as well in the last few months.
Movie terms like “action,” “cut” or “in the can” have been yelled out virtually as her film school transitioned to online workshops and camps.
“Introduction to Screen Writing” and “Introduction to Cinematography” were the first two courses launched online. Both had 30 to 40 slots and sold out in two days.
Made In Her Image largely serves young women of color, mostly ages 8-18. However, there are no restrictions on who can join and in one of the online classes, half the students are boys.
“Made In Her Image was founded with the intent to provide social equity within the space of film, media and technology,” said Malakai, who was born and raised in Mesa.
Her idea is to make sure young girls from underserved communities have a safe space so they can develop a skill set and know the resources that will help them create their own films and advance in their careers.
Field trips are also offered to animation studios in the Los Angeles area, including Universal Studios, where participants film public service announcements and learn how commercial production works. Malakai also opened a Made In Her Image chapter in L.A.
“The young women all have a different interest which we love and it really diversifies what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Malakai. “We want to make sure young women are growing and emerging into their own spaces.”
Made In Her Image also partners with various companies. For example, before pandemic-fueled shutdowns, it hosted a free workshop with AT&T n Mesa for women over 40 that featured film industry professionals with a panel that with AT&T Arizona President Toni Broberg. It was hosted by television personality Charity Bailey.
“The goal is really to empower young women,” said Malakai. “We’re really about creating social equity through film and technology and raising the next generation of filmmakers.”
“Since we started two years ago, we’ve had one student who changed her major to film production and sociology as a director.”
In the next five years, Made In her Image hopes to start a production curriculum.
“With that production side, not only will we be able to take young mentees from our program but we’ll also be able to produce and direct and create content and digital assets that support what they’re trying to do,” said Malakai.
“This is in addition to creating a digital aptitude platform with applicable content that is about educating women right from their home,” she added, noting:
“This is our first baby steps, joining live forces, seeing how they work, seeing how the technology flows and make sure it happens correctly on the analytic side.”
Currently, Malakai is a full-time director for her company, Malakai Creative, plus she does other freelance directing, mentor companies and is involved in various projects.
She started her production company at age 21 and said her mission is to be a “disrupter” within the media and entertainment industry.
“The big challenge is fortitude…continually creating,” Malakai said. “Continuously making things. I think as creators it’s hard for us to get into that mode of our art, in our inner art first. And we often fall into a trap into making things for other people.
“For example, ‘Oh, this audience will like this. If I write the script this way, so and so will like that.’ Once we create things that are ours, it’s game over.”
Her message to those who want to follow in her footsteps is straightforward:
“Create. Don’t let anyone give you a ‘yes.’ Make your own ‘yes.’ I think that’s the biggest thing. Make your own opportunities. Don’t wait for them.”
Information: madeinherimage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.