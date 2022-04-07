Angel Ruvalcaba learned firsthand there are no small parts in Hollywood, only small actors.
The 26-year-old Mesa native worked as a production assistant on the Disney movie “Encanto,” which last weekend won the Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film.
That means two movies with Mesa connections were honored with Oscars last weekend as Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “CODA” and became the first deaf actor to win one of the coveted awards.
While Ruvalcaba’s name only appears in the credits, winning an Oscar is “surreal,” he said.
“To me, that Oscar is my family’s sacrifice,” he said.
In January 2021, he started with Disney Animation and said working on “Encanto” made him realize “why decisions were made from a storytelling perspective.”
The film focuses on the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that live in a place called the Encanto in the mountains of Colombia. The Encanto has blessed every child with a unique gift except Mirabel. When she discovers the community is in danger, she may be the last hope to save her home.
Ruvalcaba’s duties included maintaining calendars, following up with artists, and sitting in on meetings and taking notes.
But he also got to give some input, considering the movie revolves around a Hispanic family.
“It was a very administrative role,” he said. “But in the same sense I was always involved with the artist.”
Ruvalcaba’s family brought him to Arizona when he was 11 from California and he knew he wasn’t in Kansas anymore.
“I was confused and shocked by all the open space,” he said.
Ruvalcaba said he had his fingers crossed that the movie would win an Academy Awards and is also celebrating his recent promotion to production coordinator.
“I’m totally content in working in production for the next 10 years,” said Ruvalcaba, who lives in Burbank with his fiancée, an artist in animation and character design. The couple met in 2018 while they worked for an animation company in Arizona and they plan to get married in November.
Ruvalcaba said that talented people sometimes get overlooked due to their lack of proximity to Tinseltown.
“Unfortunately, sometimes if you’re not in Hollywood, it can be easy to not get the recognition you deserve,” he said.
He said the movie reminded him of his strong connection to his family in Mesa and how hard he’s worked to make them proud.
“I really resonate with the idea of family comes first,” he said. “And how important it is to love and take care of your family.”
The impactful themes shared by the Madrigals in the movie also remind him of his own family’s values and much of his hard work that he’s put into his career derives from making his family proud. “I want my name and their name to mean something,” he said.
He grew up a second-generation American and the oldest of four boys whose grandparents immigrated from Mexico.
He said his favorite movies included Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Pixar’s “Toy Story.”
In 2013, he graduated from Skyline High School as the first of his family to do so. Soon after, he attended Mesa Community College.
During the fall 2014 semester, he participated in the Disney College Program and that started him on his journey working for both Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland.
He graduated in 2017 with an associates of arts in digital illustration and transferred to Arizona State University, graduating two years later with a bachelor of arts in filmmaking practices – another family-first.
He said there was a lot of pressure to make something of himself but credits a lot of success to his mother’s support.
“My mother always believed in me,” he said. “She supported me every step of the way.” Ruvalcaba said his ethnicity remains important to his identity and he wants people to unite around our variety.
“I don’t want what differences we have to create borders,” he said. “I want it to bring us together.”
