A Mesa lawyer-entrepreneur raised $102,000 for his foundation to give to charities by riding a bike 3,000 miles from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida.
Tim Markison, who also founded a golf shoe company, recently concluded the journey that he took to increase awareness about child abuse prevention and to promote healing for those who were victims of abuse – such as himself.
He raised more than $102,000 on his 40-day journey, which started Sept. 29 and ended Nov. 7 with an overnight stay in Mesa in early October.
Markison plans to distribute all proceeds made to his foundation, Interwoven Circles, evenly to three different non-profit organizations: Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Arizona, and Safer Society.
“The ride was a microcosm of life; full of challenges, unexpected detours, easy stretches, hard stretches, and required adaptations,” said Markison.
“There were many times when I wanted to quit but I kept going and I’m glad I did. I met hundreds of people along the way, many of whom shared their personal experiences of abuse or the abuse of a loved one. It was very moving and healing for all of us involved.”
The Cycle to End Abuse was sponsored by OCA Ventures, Athalonz, and Mesa Naturopathic Wellness and Aesthetics.
“OCA Ventures was proud and honored to support the Cycle To End Abuse, and we applaud Tim Markison for his courage to share his vulnerability in order to bring visibility to childhood abuse such that others may be comfortable to seek support and counseling,” said Kelley Quinn, of OCA Ventures. “Dramatic change requires dramatic action, and through Tim’s unyielding efforts, we are galvanized around the mission to eradicate systemic childhood abuse.”
While the ride began as a way to promote awareness, it also quickly became a healing tool for Markison. It became clear early on that he needed to write his life story, so he decided to begin writing his memoir in between stops.
“I hope my story helps others realize that they too can have a fulfilling life despite a horrific childhood riddled with sexual and physical abuse,” Markison said.
The 59-year-old Mesa father of two discussed his own victimization of abuse in an interview with the Tribune before he left for San Diego to begin his cross-country trip.
Though he feels blessed to have resources required to get help and an exceptionally supportive wife, he remains hesitant to call himself lucky.
“I also did a lot of hard work to get to the place I’m at. You make your own luck,” Markison said. “Yes, I am fortunate with the abusive childhood I endured and the psychological damage it did to me, I’m very fortunate to have the life I have now.
“I’ve been married 41 years, have two kids and a grandbaby...All that happened because of a lot of hard work on my part, and my family and support.”
Markison is a patent attorney...and an inventor. He is founder, CEO and primary inventor of Athalonz, which makes “golf shoes that are disrupting the golf industry due to its patented technology.”
Markison has been living in Mesa, where he launched Athalonz, since 2011.
He grew up in Chicago, where he said he was victimized repeatedly as a child.
As he describes his abuse online (interwovencircles.com/tims-story), “I was raped from age 5 through age 13 by both a family member and a school administrator. I was also beaten. I was choked. I was locked in a freezer. I was consistently berated. I was told I was worthless. And that was on a ‘good day.’
“My defense mechanisms were to
disassociate and to forget. While an incident was occurring, I disassociated and, as soon as it ended, I blocked it out. I
forgot the incident along with most of
my childhood.”
Markison told the Tribune he “didn’t even remember what happened to me until my late 20s. Most of my childhood, memories of my childhood are gone...When my oldest daughter turned 5, I started having – it wasn’t quite memories, it was feelings.”
While he was in law school, one panic attack after another hit him, with flashbacks and a feeling of utter worthlessness: “I was miserable. I was depressed...I sought counseling and memories started to come back a little bit.”
He chokes up a bit, recalling a night 30 years ago when “I woke up from a flashback dream in terror. I could not close my eyes. Every time I closed my eyes I thought I was going to get choked and killed. Literally for four weeks I couldn’t sleep.”
Markison checked into a mental health hospital, where “more memories came back, things became clear...It was pretty horrific. It wasn’t just at home or at school. I was raped at home and school. The two places you’re supposed to be most safe were the two most dangerous places for me.”
One of the most important messages he wants to share with his fellow victims is that it’s possible, after years of self-loathing, to come to peace with yourself.
“I like the person I see in the mirror,” he writes. “This is a biggie for me because I used to hate looking at myself.”
Markison said he has plans for other single-day bicycle rides and will continue to be a vocal advocate for victims to speak about their abuse and their struggles.
Information: interwovencircles.com.
The Arizona Child Abuse Hotline is 1-888-767-2445.
