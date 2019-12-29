The Mesa Public Library is ringing in the new year by inviting the public to learn about its new mission and vision while offering a behind the scenes look at the library.
Each of the city’s three library branches will hold a “Dreaming Starts Here” open house on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“Everyone is absolutely welcome. We would love to talk with them about the strategic plan and then give them a tour of the libraries. We’re going to try and take people a little bit behind the scenes and show them some of the stuff that happens they don’t get to see,” said Heather Wolf, library director.
At each open house, Wolf said the public will be introduced to the new strategic plan for 2020, and attendees will be asked for their thoughts and ideas as well.
“We’re going to have staff on hand to talk about the strategic plan and answer any questions. We’ll also have vision boards where we invite the public to share their vision of what the Mesa Public Library could look like and how we can better serve our community,” Wolf said.
Wolf said the library’s vision going into the new year will focus on the words “curiosity, learning, connection, inspiration, creativity and dreaming.”
Those words will be written on 4’X6’ vision boards on which individuals can add their ideas.
“We have those words on the board, and then we’re hoping people will offer examples of how they would like to see us implement programs or services related to those concepts,” she said.
The new library vision has been in development for quite some time, Wolf said, and came about through collaboration between 15 different focus groups with the library staff and board.
“We really talked about all the things we do at the library and want to do in the future to serve our community. Then we boiled all it down into our vision and our mission, our values, and developed some priorities for the next year,” Wolf said.
She added, “Our library board represented the public and focus groups, and they also completed some surveys for us as a result of that.
“And I know some of them did talk with their friends and neighbors and try to make sure they were representing not just their own views, but the people they knew.”
Wolf also said the library is focusing on encouraging innovation in the new year and said one of the ways the library plans to encourage innovation is through the use of THINKspot.
THINKspot is a “makerspace” where individuals can use technology and equipment, such as a 3D printer or embroidery machines, for no cost.
“We have a THINKspot at Red Mountain and about a year and a half ago, we opened a THINKspot here at the main library. And then as part of the voter-approved bond package, there will be hopefully construction starting on a THINKspot for Dobson next year,” Wolf said.
Another new program the library will be rolling out next year will be what Wolf called “The Best Loved Books Collection.”
“We’re also trying to concentrate on the collection and really make sure we’re purchasing the materials the public wants. So, we did put forth a proposal and we got additional money this year to spend on children’s materials,” she explained.
When members of the public attend the open house on Jan. 4, Wolf said there will be a display in the children’s room at the library called “deathless books.”
“We have a selection of classic and very popular titles. And we’ve made sure we have multiple copies of those titles because children don’t want to put something on hold and wait for it to come in,” she said.
Although several new programs will be beginning next year, Wolf encouraged the public to attend to share their ideas with the library staff at the open house as well.
“That will help us concentrate with staff resources and our dollars, what areas we’re going to focus on and really try to improve those areas to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
