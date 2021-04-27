It may not be Hollywood, but Mesa has launched a “Volunteer Walk of Fame.”
Temporary yellow stars have been placed along a route through downtown Mesa every 6 feet to honor volunteers who have provided service hours to the city.
The stars include 12 with vinyl QR codes that can be scanned to provide information on National Volunteer Week, April 18 to 24.
“The Volunteer Walk of Fame is an innovative way to thank our incredible volunteers who give their time and energy to Mesa. It shows the impact of their service and I hope it encourages others to volunteer,” Mayor John Giles said.
“Our volunteers are incredible partners in service to the community. And during the past year, many have been able to serve while staying safely at home.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the city had 9,816 volunteers who donated their time in 2020 in a variety of roles for numerous departments. Examples include:
• Thousands of volunteers served in the various pandemic response programs.
• More than 150 volunteers assisted with the Adopt-A-Grandparent program.
• Dozens of volunteers have helped update exhibits in our museums.
• Library volunteers continued curb-side book pick-up.
• Hundreds of community members created 3,500 valentines for our Valentines for Homebound Seniors program.
City officials cite a number of reasons why residents should consider “sharing your most precious gift with your neighbors – your time” in an effort to “help build a better Mesa.”
Among those reasons is a sense of commitment and pride for the community, the urge to give back to the community and accomplish work important to it.
Some volunteer opportunities al also provide on-the-job training and help what the city says “develop skills in a municipal environment” as well as networking opportunities.
The city needs volunteers at the Mesa Arts Center, libraries, museums, neighborhoods, parks, police and fire departments and other areas.
The city also is looking for people to fill a variety of boards and commissions.
For those boards and commissions, Mesa officials say they want “the knowledge, expertise and experience of” residents “to advise, inform and make recommendations to on policies and services.”
Recruitment for advisory boards and committees is ongoing, and all appointments of applicants to the boards are recommended by the Mayor and approved by Council.
Volunteers are sought for the Building Board of Appeals, Human Relations Advisory Board, Housing & Community Development Advisory Board, Judicial Advisory Board, Museum and Cultural Advisory Board, Personnel Appeals Board and Self-Insurance Board of Trustees.
To apply and learn more: mesaaz.gov/boards.
To explore other volunteer opportunities: mesaaz.gov/things-to-do/volunteer.
