A mesa organization has launched a drive to raise $650,000 for a First African American Buffalo Soldiers Arizona Territory Monument at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in the State Capitol complex.
Commander Fred Marable and Deputy Commander Michelle London-Marable said the monument would give some long-needed recognition to “the rich cultural history of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Cavalry and 24th and 25th Infantry.
The Buffalo Soldiers were African American Soldiers who served on the Western Frontier following the Civil War.
Founded as a nonprofit in 2007, the Buffalo Soldiers of the Arizona Territory tries to keep alive the memory of these soldiers, who were active in territorial Arizona from 1866 to 1902.
“The history of the 9th and 10th Cavalry regiments is not only a part of the great military tradition of the United States but of the history of Black accomplishment. It is a distinct and unique history,” wrote Walter Hill, an archivist with the National Archives and Records Administration.
In the early years, the Buffalo Soldiers’ ranks were made up of former slaves who fought in the Civil War.
“The struggle for stability and prosperity in an America they were once enslaved to continue throughout their time in the military,” the Marables said in a release. “Buffalo Soldiers mapped out what would become major highways, protected railroad lines, mail carriers, gold mines and settlers moving west.”
Sent to secure and develop the uncharted, hostile territory of the west, they were named by Native Americans, who were recorded as saying “They fought like the buffalo. Their hair was curly like the buffalo. Their skin as dark and black like the buffalo and they had the heart of a buffalo,” according to Fred Marable.
The soldiers helped developed small settlements that would grow into towns and cities – places that did not welcome them.
“They had racism to face,” Marable said. “They were considered not really soldiers. When they went into the military, it took a long time before they even got uniforms. When they went in, when they left home that is what they wore when they went into battle. So, it took a while.”
“To look at what these men did and what they stood for from slavery all the way up to right now. How they stood fast when trouble came. How they stood fast when racism came. How they stood fast at any part of that. We have a great foundation to stand on,” Marable said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at buffalosoldiersazterritorymonument.com. Checks payable to: Buffalo Soldiers AZ Territory Monument can be sent to Address: P.O. Box 20883, Mesa, Arizona 85277-0883.
Information: mlondon3@cox.net or 480-415-5439.
