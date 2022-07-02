Hundreds of kids around the Valley were up for OdySea Aquarium’s second annual Conservation Crafts Art Challenge as they rummage around their homes grabbing recyclables to relics of an endangered creature.
Although over 400 pieces of art were submitted, only five were selected for top honors – and got the experience of a lifetime.
One of those talented young stars was 11-year-old Anastasia Asbill of Mesa.
Anastasia was alarmed by the rapid population decline threatening her favorite animal, the white Siberian tiger, and was sad to see it is listed on the threatened species list and is still endangered.
“I always loved tigers growing up, they were just my favorite animal. But I felt sad when I found out that people would shoot them and use their fur for rugs,” Anastasia said. “I felt like we should help them since they have feelings too.”
Anastasia devoted several weeks to meticulously fusing newspapers, feathers and discarded threads to fashion a small, cuddly artwork resembling her favorite species of tigers to spread awareness for its conservation.
Anastasia, an artist who draws comics, said this was the first time that she had received a painting and had felt rewarded for her creative work.
Anastasia, the other winners and their families were invited into OdySea Aquarium’s private party room that offers a unique view of its largest tank, but the kids also received one-of-a-kind paintings by either the penguins or sloths that called the Scottsdale aquarium home.
They also got the opportunity to interact with one of the aquariums South African penguins.
After the exciting interaction, the kids were again invited to take a tour around OdySea Aquarium and reflect on the hard work they put into their impressive works of art.
Connor Macleod, 5, of Scottsdale spent over two days building an orange sunflower sea star that was almost as large as he is. He chose the creature because sunflowers are his favorite flower and the name sounded neat.
However, the young artist was startled to discover that the population of this species has been decimated by more than 90% in the past decade and is classified as critically endangered.
Connor devoted two days to build his grand creation out of recycled cardboard boxes, a paper plate and lots of bubble wrap.
Evan Navarro, 7, of Gilbert was also startled to see the species he chose — a bluefin tuna fish — was among the animals that make up the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
He admits he had never realized how overfished this species had become. Hoping to open more eyes to their pending doom, Evan titled his entry “One Fish, Two Fish, Lets Save Bluefin Tuna Fish,” creating in under an hour and a half out of a magazine, a tissue box and a Chipotle bowl.
Rounding out the winners was Goodyear resident, Shane Peterson, 9, who decided to pay homage to his mother’s favorite animal by creating a leatherback sea turtle out of items he found scoured throughout his home.
Although most kids were surprised and saddened to see their species threatened or endangered, Shane was shocked to learn that his turtle had lineage dating back to the Mesozoic era and cited that as an additional reason for choosing the animal.
When the submissions closed on June 8 for the kids to submit their pieces, so began an anxious time for some kids, especially Connor, who asked his mom daily if she had gotten an email from OdySea.
However, when he got the news during breakfast that he was one of the winners, his glee lasted the entire day — even after his mom picked him up from summer camp later that day.
Other participants, like Evan, were shocked to find out that the art had been judged and that there was more of an incentive than just a free trip to the aquarium.
The excitement was more amplified when the kids received artwork from the creatures themselves.
However, all of the kids admitted the most exciting part of the evening was the chance to pet a penguin and they were all startled by how soft the flightless bird is.
OdySea Aquarium operators were elated to see a record number of submissions and hope to see more children practice conservation efforts at home to protect the animals that they modeled their art after.
Info: odyseaaquarium.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.