Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum will reopen to the public Dec. 22 with three new exhibitions in December, one exhibition opening in January and two exhibitions in February.
Winter exhibitions include “History Repeats,” about socio-political concerns by Arizona artist Ann Morton; “Forbidden Colors,” focused on male identity by Arizona artist Harold Lohner; and “Human Contrasts…Veterans of Creative Suffering,” a pop-up exhibition in conjunction with the Regional Unity Art Walk.
Morton exploits traditional textile techniques as conceptual tools for aesthetic, social communication to examine society.
“In addition to works that reflect her personal handwork, Morton’s practice is equally engaged in orchestrating public projects that call for collaboration between herself and community participants that advocate awareness of social issues of mutual concern,” the museum noted.
Lohner is a font designer and printmaker who rarely makes print editions.
Instead, through bold graphic shapes, he captures the human figure in patterned layers and colors to create visually striking monoprints and one-of-a-kind artist books.
His subject matter centers on male identity and dual concepts of revealed individuality versus concealed anonymity.
Clottee Hammons, creative director of Emancipation Arts LLC, curates the “HumanContrasts” exhibit.
Human contrasts are people that on the surface appear very dissimilar and disconnected.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. referred to them in his famous “I Have A Dream” speech. They have always existed in the world, the country and in Arizona.
In this exhibition artists Sebastiao Pereira, Leonard Wilson, JJ Westgate, Scott Chamberlain and Peter Votichenko look deep into humanity to render the Veterans of Creative Suffering that are all around us.
Mesa Contemporary Art Museum’s is also selling its 12th annual original art print calendar for 2021.
The prints, ranging from relief prints to screen prints as well as etchings to lithographs, are all hand produced on acid-free paper and adhered to the calendar with photo corners for easy removal for framing.
Each of the twelve months has a different print and no two calendars are alike. This limited-edition calendar, with only 65 available for purchase, is a great way to begin an art collection or give as a unique holiday gift.
Order at mesaartscenter.com/museumstore.
For more information on Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum or to make a time slot reservation: mesaartscenter.com/mcam or 480-644-6560.
Admission is free but hours have been reduced to 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Mesa.
