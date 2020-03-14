Two Mesa women will be taking their stories of surviving cancer to the stage later this month to help raise money for a nonprofit that helps other women who face the same struggle.
Melissa Adams, a breast cancer survivor, and Laura Pahules, who beat thyroid cancer, are among eight Arizona women who will tell their respective stories as part of “S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Take a Real Stage,” hosted by A 2nd Act.
S.T.A.R.S. is a live, curated storytelling performance featuring local women who have faced a terrifying diagnosis and are using their gifts of life and experience to give back to the greater good.
The event takes place March 22 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in Old Town Scottsdale.
“There [are] tons of research supporting the theory that healing in helping. Our amazing storytellers are doing wonderful things in the world,” said Judy Pearson, founder of A2ndAct.org.
“And the value of a 2nd Act isn’t defined by size. Giving time one-on-one is just as valuable as creating foundations and building hospital wings.”
“Let me assure you, this performance is thought-provoking, humorous, and motivating as well as inspiring,” Pearson said.
A survivor of both thyroid cancer and domestic abuse, Pahules has used her personal survival and career experiences to create a society of survivors.
In 2019, she launched Control Alt Delete, an organization that helps remove the immediate barriers keeping people in unsafe, abusive environments. Information on her group is at dvcontrolaltdelete.org.
After surviving domestic violence at the same time as her cancer, her 2nd Act is having created Control-Alt-Delte to help people who are in the process of escaping domestic violence, but have immediate needs. Ninety-eight percent of all domestic abuse victims are also financially abused.
Adams confront cancer 13 years ago and now coaches the Phoenix Desert Dragons, a breast cancer survivor dragon boat team.
She is also the author of Behind the Pink Ribbon and hosts a podcast with the same name. Both focus on the reality behind the pink ribbons that have become the symbol for the campaign to find a cure for breast cancer. The podcasts can be heard at BehindthePinkRibbon.com.
Olivia Fierro, anchor of 3TV’s Good Morning Arizona, will emcee the S.T.A.R.S. performance.
This year marks A 2nd Act’s fifth annual performance – the organization’s only annual fundraiser.
“Recognizing that helping is healing, the mission of A2ndAct.org is to celebrate and support women survivors of all cancers who are using their gifts of life and experience in a 2nd Act for the greater good,” the nonprofit said in a release.
Money raised by the S.T.A.R.S. performance supports the organization’s programs, including workshops and micro grants, which provide seed money for local women survivors ready to launch or grow their second acts.
Those second acts can be businesses or some other endeavor.
The organization also helps women to plan that second act.
