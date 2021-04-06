A Mesa youngster was keeping his fingers crossed this weekend as voting concluded on a chance to be a kind of advisor for the most famous name in raisins.
Sun-Maid Growers of California – which produces the iconic raisin brand – picked 10-year-old Allen Bishop to be among 15 finalists for five seats on a board that will help shape the company’s future business decisions.
Noting it encourages everyone to “Imagine That,” Sun-Maid put out a call to children ages 6-12 and got 1,300 applications.
It narrowed them down to 15 finalists to five kid seats on Sun-Maid’s Board of Imagination.
They liked what Allen had to say in his application: “I am creative and have a lot of ideas. I am always trying out new science projects and exploring the outdoors with my siblings.”
Selected kids will take part in several Board of Imagination meetings over the coming year, get $5,000 for themselves in the form of a 529 donation to their college education. Their schools also will get $5,000 and a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks.
“Our minds – and imaginations – were blown away, seeing the number of applications by word-of-mouth for this prestigious and first-of-its-kind board,” said Sun-Maid CEO/President Harry Overly who also now holds the title of “Chief Imagination Wrangler” of Sun-Maid Growers of California.
“Allen’s application really stood out to us, which is why he is a finalist,” Overly said.
There was no word on when results of the voting, which closed last Friday, April 2, will be announced.
