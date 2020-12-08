As a child, Sharon Skinner used to hide in a closet to read undisturbed by her four siblings.
Not surprisingly, the Mesa woman became an author as an adult and has successfully published – and markets – nearly a dozen books, mostly in the fantasy and science fiction for all ages.
Now, as a professional book coach, Skinner is poised to help others craft and perfect their own work.
The process of creating a book has many components including craft, storytelling and writing. They’re all important to get right.
“I don’t just want to guide people in just telling the story, but I also want to educate them in craft and help them level up,” Skinner said. “I want to help them get into the next level as we progress.”
A book coach is a professional editor who can support a writer through the creative ups and downs and help them conquer the challenges of writing a novel or book.
The coach can provide a developmental edit on a completed manuscript, but the role goes beyond that.
A coach becomes a combination of cheerleader, project manager, editor and friend, staying by the author’s side through each step of the process as they complete and polish their book, ensuring it is the best it can be for submission to agents and/or editors or for self-publishing.
Skinner met many aspiring authors when she was presenting author at the ASU Virginia Piper Center for Creative Writing and also served as an Arizona State Library Writer-in-Residence.
She was chosen for the library programs in Scottsdale in 2017, Mesa in 2018 and Tempe in 2019.
Those sessions with writers were eye-opening.
“I found out how much I enjoy working with writers, helping guide and give them recommendations, build their confidence,” she said.
Then, she came across the book coaching certification, Author Accelerator, presented by industry leader Jenny Nash.
“I was like ‘That’s it!’ That’s exactly what I need to do. I need to pivot. This is the time to do it,” Skinner reflected.
The intensive program, which included three practicums, took her six months to complete. To be certified, she had to submit a full portfolio that included inline edits, written feedback and recorded coaching sessions.
Jenny Nash pulled all of her skills and talents into one structured package. It was exactly what Skinner had been doing, she didn’t know to call it “book coaching.”
After her web site was launched and word got out, Skinner has been contacted by would-be clients from across the country. She prepares a course tailored to their needs.
During the pandemic, meeting via Zoom has worked.
One of Skinner’s special talents is asking the right questions to get to the deeper components of the author’s creation. She knows listening closely is important.
“I think I have very good ability for that. It’s somewhat innate that I can listen to an author talk about their work and ask some questions that help them to dig deeper for what they really want to do with their story,” she said. “Then I can help them move in that direction.”
Sometimes, this questioning leads the writer to a different conclusion and even to some “eureka” moments.
One writer aimed to write a middle-grade book but realized her motive was to publish more of a philosophical one targeted to adults. Another thought she was writing a story about a character’s beliefs and it turned out to be almost the opposite of what she was doing.
“Sometimes, the story that’s coming out of us organically is not the story we think we’re telling,” Skinner said.
After all, writing is a solitary occupation, and sometimes, writers engage in their craft without realizing exactly where they are headed.
“That’s true for a lot of people, especially with your first book or two,” she said. “Sometimes when we get deep into it, as we get more advanced and we want to tell deeper, richer stories, we can get very tangled up in the stories we’re trying to tell. It takes an outsider sometimes to say this isn’t doing what you think it’s doing.”
Skinner started reading at age 4, soon after she learned her ABCs.
“I became enamored of books; I wanted to do nothing else,” she recalled.
“When my mother would say ‘it’s time to go out and play, get some sunshine and fresh air,’ I would push the screen out on my window and drop a book out into the garden,” she said. “I would get my book and sit under a tree and start reading.”
In the town of Winters, California, which had a population of 2,000, Skinner at 11 outgrew her library’s children’s books and had to get her mother to intervene to obtain permission to read books on the shelves meant for adults.
She still continues to read voraciously – and not just for pleasure. This year’s count is nearing 50; she looks for structure, story, characterization, trends and how authors excel on those levels.
Her own works are in speculative fiction, science fiction, fantasy, paranormal and related areas, and while some are aimed for children and young adults, she has fans ages 11-85.
Authorship, however, is not Skinner’s only career path.
She has held several lines of work, including a bit of teaching after her bachelor’s degree in English.
She served in the Navy in 1980, where she was on the first ship, USS Jason, that took 45 women along with 800 men.
She also has held a job repairing hospital and laboratory electrical equipment and has been a grant writer.
She still works as a grant writer for the City of Mesa, and is married to Bob Nelson, the communications director for the Mesa Chamber of Commerce who has published poetry.
Book coaching, however, will probably be Skinner’s last career change, she thinks.
Can book writing really be taught?
“The short answer is yes, if they want to learn,” Skinner said. “Writing is a skill that can be learned, a craft that can be honed.”
Some people come to it as naturals.
“But writing is often such an isolated endeavor, even those with natural ability may find that a supportive coaching relationship can improve their output,” she said.
Details: sharonskinner.com and bookcoachingbysharon.com
