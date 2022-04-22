Houston Towe just wanted a way to make money as a kid and acting seemed like a fun way to do it.
And at age 10, the Mesa boy has a steady gig – playing the younger version of a killer Andrew “Pope” Cody, played by actor Shawn Hatosy, in the TNT cable network hit series “Animal Kingdom.”
Pope’s mother and his three surfer brothers make a lucrative living in a west coast beach town off robbing, bilking, dope-dealing and other assorted crimes.
Featured as Pope as a boy in a series of weekly flashbacks in the show’s fifth season, Houston will return in “Animal Kingdom’s” sixth season, which begins in June.
The youngster’s star continues to rise in Hollywood as he’s earned more roles, which already include four movies and two music videos.
Much of this success comes from the support of his family – especially his dad Chad Towe, 47, who has helped him a great deal on his road to Hollywood, literally.
“It’s like a vacation when we’re filming,” Houston said. “I just want to keep acting because it’s very fun.”
If anything has gotten easier due pandemic, father and son said acting is one of them.
The pair shared in the misery of six-hour road trips to Los Angeles from the family’s home in Mesa for a two-minute audition only to immediately turn around and go back. During filming, they had to pay for their own rental accommodations.
Now, with video conferencing, duties like seeing his acting coach, auditions and online schooling through the Arizona Connections Academy, don’t seem like such chores.
It’s no bother to either of the Towe males as Chad enjoys helping his son as much as Houston enjoys spending time on set with his dad.
Houston started acting just three years ago when he was 7, taking acting classes in Tempe and booking commercial gigs in the Valley.
But Chad realized that if his son wants bigger roles, he’s got to make the jump to Tinseltown.
“If you want to get anything big, we got to go to a bigger market,” he explained said.
In a moment he described as “right place, right time, right look,” Houston started with an LA agent and just a couple months and four auditions for the show, he booked his role on Animal Kingdom in January 2020.
He finished filming for Season 5 in December 2020 and the episodes aired last summer.
Houston also has taken on other roles, including one that he can’t mention just yet because “it’s a pretty big part on a pretty popular show,” Chad said.
The youngster also will appear on an episode of the Paramount+ show “iCarly.”
“It’s a small part but it’s a good credit,” Chad said. “You kind of want to build your credits.”
Chad said if he can any advice to the parents with children who have Hollywood aspirations, it's: “Go all in.”
He said do your research, because it can be very time consuming, costs a lot and there’s a lot of rejection but he finds it worthwhile to make his son’s dream come true.
“I tell him all the time ‘you’re doing things that a lot of kids will spend years trying and never get to do what you’ve done,'” he said.
He said this has given his son some incredible insight to a future in the business.
“At this age, he has a lot of terminology about set life that a lot of kids don’t have,” he said.
Chad is a retired officer with the Gila River Police Department, so the safety factor remains a priority on set. But to date, they have experienced “zero issues.”
“I have eyes on him all the time,” he said. “Being a cop, I watch constantly.
Besides, Houston feels no pressure from his parents to continue his acting career.
“My dad would allow it if I wanted to quit,” Houston said. “I don’t want to quit right now.”
