For more than 80 years Mesa residents who have rendered exceptional community service in in the city have been honored with the Mesa Man and Woman of the Year awards.
And this year is no exception as the Mesa Citizens of the Year organization is accepting nominations for the Man and Woman of the Year Award for 2020.
The public is invited to nominate a person who has demonstrated “significant, long-term community volunteer service.”
The awards will be presented to the honorees at the Citizen of the Year Awards Banquet in February and the recipients are traditionally announced in December.
The tradition was founded in 1935 by Charles and Florence Mitten, owners of the Mesa Tribune to recognize outstanding volunteerism within the Mesa community.
Harvey Taylor, the late principal of then Mesa Union High School who later became Mesa Public Schools superintendent was the first recipient.
While women had won the award in various years after that, the committee in 1967 opted to start giving the award to one man and one woman annually. The only year an award was not given was in 1940.
Each year’s winners are selected by a committee comprising previous award recipients.
The criteria for nominees is that the individual has “committed a significant amount of time to a broad-ranging variety of volunteer service or significant volunteer service to one organization within the Mesa community;” “clearly provided leadership excellence” and “set positive examples and motivation for others.”
Mesa residency is not required by is considered in the process.
Information/applications: mesacitizenoftheyear.com/nominate
