The 1st Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial Museum and Restoration Center is providing five military vehicles along the East Valley Veterans Parade route.
All of the vehicles have documented service use and are attended by drivers with formal military background. The museum also will feature a large-scale replica of the USS Arizona along the route.
The museum is a nonprofit formed in December 2014 dedicated to creating an interactive experience highlighting the wars and conflicts from WW1 through Afghanistan, including the history of the organization’s namesake, Medal of Honor recipient 1st Lt. Frank Luke, Jr.
The museum currently holds its collection of military vehicles, aircraft and service memorabilia at two locations.
There are plans to develop a three-level building featuring displays, classrooms and a state-of-the-art below ground firing range at one of sites – 40 acres located adjacent to Luke Airforce Base.
Private tours of the two current facilities can be arranged by calling 602-677-6175.
The museum also is looking for financial support for the planned construction.
“We love our history and remembering it helps put the future in focus,” said Lt. Col. William Simon, (ret.), the museum’s president and founder. “We have paid dearly for our past and want to ensure future generations do not forget it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.