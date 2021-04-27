The Kiwanis Club of the Superstitions in Mesa on April 19 celebrated its 45th anniversary with a dinner at JB’s Restaurant and a recognition ceremony for longtime members.
Honored for their years of service to the charity were Karl Kohlhoff, 61 years: A New Leaf CEO Mike Hughes, 44 years; and active retirees Henry Armstrong and Larry Jackson, 43 and 42 years, respectively.
Special guest speaker was Dawn Rhodes, service-learning coordinator at Mesa Community College, addressed the club.
Rhodes is the recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award and has been widely recognized for her volunteer efforts.
She discussed ways the Kiwanis Club can attract a younger generation of members.
Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of local businessmen in Detroit, Michigan, with the goal of “serving the children of the world.”
Current membership is near 600,000 in over 80 nations worldwide.
The Superstitions Club efforts has fulfilled that mission in a variety of ways.
It has participated in AZ Brain Food, the weekly program that provides weekend, take-home meals for low-income students within the Mesa Public Schools who might otherwise go hungry until they’re back on campus on Monday.
The club also participates in the local chapter of Bread Run, a national effort to deliver bread products provided by a local bakery to 15 local agencies that serve needy people.
Clothing drives also have been held by the club, which works directly with Sunshine Acres, the Mesa group home from for children from troubled households. The club has multiple drop-off bins throughout Mesa.
Club members also provide adult leadership to middle schools through the Builders Club and in high schools through Key Club, which both promote acts of community service.
Students in both clubs perform various acts of service such as cleaning up parks, collecting clothing and organizing food drives while learning leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects and holding leadership positions in the group.
The Kiwanis Club of the Superstitions also has provided bikes, protective masks and Zoo Lights excursions for local schools.
It also has a signature holiday program that involves working with residents of LaMesita, a community for homeless families run by A New Leaf. Club members help low-income children shop for Christmas gifts for their families.
The club provides $30 per family member with typical overall donations exceeding $2,200 annually.
Normally the oldest child from each family visits the Kiwanians, who then help him or her buy gifts for family members. Then the Builders Club members would wrap them and a Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver bags of gifts to each family.
Because of the pandemic, the club had to do without the kids but the Kiwanians still made the holidays bright for 16 families.
Christmas also saw the club donate $650 worth of school supplies to Taft Elementary, which also received facemasks last month from the club for both adults and kids.
For information on the club: facebook.com/groups/793297290858939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.