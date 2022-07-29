Ashley and Matthew Yancey of Mesa received the exciting news in early 2020 they would become parents for the first time and their joy doubled when they learned eight weeks into her pregnancy she was expecting twins.
“To say it was a surprise is probably an understatement because twins don’t run in my family or my husband’s,” said Ashley. “It was an exciting time for us.”
They were planning to share the joyous news at 11 weeks but the couple’s enthusiasm soon turned to fear and sadness.
Yancey started having complications and thought she was having a miscarriage.
“It obviously was a very scary time,” she said.
More than a little scary, in fact: It was March 2020 on a Friday, at the beginning of COVID, so doctors didn’t want to admit her to the hospital.
“I just prayed and cried out to God, ‘Save my babies,’” Ashley recalled.
On the following Monday, she went to see her doctor and was relieved when the physician heard two heartbeats. But it was recommended she go to a more skilled doctor.
At 16 weeks, Ashley was walking to her car after a routine appointment when a medical technician ran out after her and told her to go back inside.
“At that moment, my heart dropped because you know something is wrong when someone’s running after you and saying to come back so they can get some more ultrasounds,” said Ashley. This went on for an hour while her husband was sitting in the car, unable to come in due to COVID restrictions.
Ashley was told she had Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) and needed to fly the next day to an out-of-state specialist.
“My mind at this point was spinning,” said Ashley, who didn’t know anything about TTTS. “I was overwhelmed.” Ashley was told no one in Arizona knows the procedure for treating the syndrome and only a few doctors in the country do it.
Ashley got connected to Dr. John Elliott in Phoenix, a maternal-fetal specialist known around the world for delivering multiple births.
He referred the Yanceys to Dr. Henry Galan, a fetal surgeon and maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, one of a few doctors in the nation who can perform the in-utero surgery needed to save her babies’ lives.
Time was of the essence so Ashley and her husband immediately flew to Denver.
“We called everybody we know and prayed,” Ashley said. “We had no idea this fast-moving aggressive disease could be fine one ultrasound and the next ultrasound it could go downhill very fast.”
Galan first saw Ashley on May 30, 2020. He said TTTS happens in one in 4,000-5,000 pregnancies.
“But because we’re a center that these patients get referred to, we see them much more regularly,” said. Galan. “TTTS occurs in pregnancies that have a single placenta where the two umbilical cords that come into the placenta themselves have vessels that branch out like the roots of a tree on the surface of that placenta.”
TTTS does not happen with non-identical twins with separate placentas.
“When you have a single placenta, almost universally, you’re going to have multiple connections from one side of the placenta to the other through surface vessels,” explained Galan.
“About 90% of the time there’s not a problem,” he said. “Those connections allow flow back and forth between the babies and there are no issues. There’s complete shared circulation.”
But Galan said about 10% of the time, the blood flows become unbalanced so that “one baby becomes a donor while the other baby becomes a recipient and it affects each of those babies separately and in very different ways.
“The one baby who’s receiving all that extra blood volume, that baby will end up having, for example, a vascular system in its body that’s super well hydrated.”
But the other twin’s vascular system will become depleted.
TTTS can occur at any point in pregnancy, Galan said, and “it tends to be more aggressive if it’s diagnosed earlier in pregnancy than it is later in pregnancy.”
There are several stages of TTTS with the more serious stages carrying a risk of the loss of one or both twins.
But he said not all TTTS patients need surgery. Once a high-risk pregnancy is diagnosed, the patient should be followed every two weeks starting at 16 weeks’ gestation until the end of the pregnancy to evaluate for its development.
“Ashley’s stage of disease was severe enough that fetal surgery was needed,” said Galan. “
Ashley said doctors suggested choosing which baby should survive in case it came down to that.
“But I couldn’t look at that ultrasound and decide which one so we decided to go with the 30% chance of survival for both twins even though the odds were against us,” she recalled.
On June 12, 2020, Galan and his colleagues performed the in-utero surgery.
“Through a fetoscope, we can go in and with the camera, we can visualize the connecting vessels between the two fetuses,” Dr. Galan explained. “We can feed that laser fiber down and we can laser or burn those connecting vessels…It accomplishes two things: It treats TTTS and protects both babies from themselves should one baby pass away.
“At the time of surgery, we removed two liters of fluid from Ashley’s recipient baby,” said Galan. “Picture a two-liter bottle of coke. That’s how much fluid we removed from her.”
Yancey successfully gave birth to Madilyn and Addilyn on Sept. 2, 2020, 12 weeks after the surgery.
“I knew I had to take my chances,” she reflected. “I just wanted to give them every possible chance for survival. I didn’t want to cut their lives short.”
Addilyn was the baby pumping blood for her and her sister has pulmonary valve stenosis, requiring two surgeries.
“I’m glad to have her here and thriving,” said Ashley. “You can’t tell which one has a heart condition. All of Madilyn’s problems were in the placenta so she’s fine but she was very tiny.”
Ashley said the twins are very close.
“They walk around the house. They call each other ‘baby.’ If one gets something, like a pretzel, they’ll say, ‘baby’ and hold out their other hand and go give their sister one. Everything I do for one, I have to do for the other.
“They do not like being apart. They’ve only been apart a few times like if dad takes one of them to the store. They do not like it. The other one will say, ‘baby, baby’ and walk around the house super sad because their sister isn’t there. So, we don’t separate them very much.”
Ashley now wants to spread awareness of TTTS and be a help to anyone who has this disease.
“If I get connected to other moms with TTTS, I’d love to talk to them,” she said. “When I found someone else who had it, I connected with them since it’s so rare.”
Galan and the Yanceys developed a special bond. He routinely checks in on them.
“The most gratifying part is getting the periodic updates and pictures and videos of these kids as they unfold later in life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.