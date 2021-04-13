A Gilbert second grader will be in the spotlight this Wednesday as Phoenix Children’s Hospital holds its ninth annual telethon to benefit patients’ families.
Viera Vigness, 8, has been dubbed “Valiant Viera” for the courage she showed in her fight with cancer that she conquered with the help of Phoenix Children's Hospital staff.
The telethon will be hosted virtually by ABC15 6 a.m. to 10:35 p.m. April 14 Donors can call the phone bank at 602-933-4567 the day of the telethon or visit TelethonforPCH.org to donate.
The event raised more than $769,000 for Phoenix Children’s patient families in 2019; it was canceled due to the pandemic last year. Corporate sponsors will be providing matching gifts throughout the day. They include Desert Financial Credit Union, Accident Law Group and Scripps Howard Foundation.
Viera, who attends Sonoma Ranch Elementary School, is an avid softball player who loves the outdoors.
However, it wasn’t always this way as her parents, Nathan and Brooke Vigness, can attest to about the diagnosis that changed their lives.
“Prior to Viera’s diagnosis, we had noticed some changes occurring that we were concerned with,” Brooke said.
Along with a lack of appetite and slowing
of growth, Viera showed signs of deteriorating vision.
There were blood tests and urine analyses, along with specialist visits, but it wasn’t until she saw an ophthalmologist at Phoenix Children’s that her parents got some answers.
The ophthalmologist noticed that Viera’s optic nerve was being compressed and suggested that an MRI to determine why.
That test uncovered “a large tumor in her brain” that a biopsy showed was malignant.
Armed with the news that no parent wants to hear, the Vigness family relied on the advice of Viera’s pediatrician, who is part of the PCH network. The suggestion was to go to PCH, where they were told that the survival rate was high.
With cautious optimism, the Vignesses had treatment begin, assured by the staff at PCH that this avenue would be hard on the cancer but easy on Viera.
“It was all pretty scary but the people there were always so nice and always came in at the scariest times,” Viera said. “My favorite things there were Ms. Grace with musical therapy and the pet therapy. I also liked being able to go to the play room. There were so many nice people there who helped me feel better.”
During chemotherapy, Viera had multiple visitors each day from volunteers and there were others who would come by to help put a smile on her face.
She hosted many dance parties and concerts in her room and there was always an audience of doctors, nurses and other staff members there to support Valiant Viera.
“We are so grateful for the great staff at PCH that would bring joy to her day and in return, ours during such a hard time in our lives,” her mother said.
Currently, Viera continues to get MRIs every three months to make sure that she stays cancer-free. As of the last MRI there was no tumor noticeable.
While she will have chronic issues because of her cancer – which destroyed her pituitary gland and permanently damaged her vision – she and her family are grateful to PCH.
“They took time to talk with us and explain everything that was going on,” her mother said, adding that doctors were “great at explaining things in a way that we can understand.”
Viera said she’s feeling better.
“When I was in the hospital I was really, really tired and a lot of times my stomach didn’t feel good. I so happy that I don’t have a port anymore and I don’t miss having to get it accessed,” she said.
The Vigness family is involved in the Telethon to support others who may have to go through the same process and fear.
They noted that while Viera was undergoing treatment, kind, simple gestures like a stuffed animal from a volunteer a mark and were the true blessings.
“If you have the means and choose to donate to PCH, know that you may be putting a smile on a child’s face too,” Brooke said.
“Viera’s journey is one of true bravery and inspiration,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.
“It’s stories like hers that remind us how important it is to give. Fundraisers such as the upcoming Telethon with our partners at ABC15 are crucial to helping our families and patients that need it most.”
Follow Viera’s journey at Viera’s Instagram: @ValiantViera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.