A foundation has awarded Mesa Community College $50,000 to help 15 low-income students launch their businesses.
The Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation’s grant will help students enrolled in MCC’s Green Flag program.
The college noted that nine out of 10 business startups in the country fail within three years due to lack of capital, mentoring and the structural resources needed to prosper.
“Santander Consumer USA invests in the future of aspiring entrepreneurs by providing financial support and lending time and expertise to impact the lives of students who are starting their entrepreneurial journey. We want to help prepare tomorrow’s innovators to be career-ready in whatever paths that they choose and we want to do that in our home community of Mesa,” said Sandra Broderick, head of operations for Santander US.
The foundation’s support of the East Valley helps eliminate major financial barriers to business startup costs and provides educational stipends for the recipient entrepreneurs.
“The grant increases equity and access to the tools, training and seed money required to launch new small businesses and grow career opportunities in the East Valley,” the college said in a release.
“The Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation grant is the third leg of the stool,” said Richard L. Toler, Jr., chair of the MCC Business Department.
“The MCC Green Flag program provides the first two legs for MCC student entrepreneurs. The program supports students with guidance, academic advisement and support to help them successfully complete required classes.”
MCC not only teaches the students by provides them with connections through the Mesa Chamber of Commerce.
“Santander’s financial support, the third leg of the stool, is the energy that fuels the success of our students’ and small businesses; brightening the overall economic future of our community,” MCC said.
Dan Piercy, director of the MCC Green Flag program and Business faculty, said, “The majority of brilliant business ideas introduced by students rarely materialize due to inexperience, limited capital and lack of resources.”
Information: mesacc.edu/green-flag.
