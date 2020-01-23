With Girl Scout cookie season set to begin tomorrow, Jan. 20, Mesa resident Najwa Johnson wanted her daughters to experience the same joy and sense of self she had as a Scout.
The mother of four told the East Valley Tribune she understood the importance of the life and entrepreneurial skills associated with the organization’s cookie program.
But there was one problem.
The nearest troop was at least 10 miles away.
After unsuccessful attempts to rally enough parents to form a west Mesa troop, she took matters into her own hands.
“I think they just are unsure of what power it [Girl Scouts] holds in the girls’ lives,” she said, adding:
“When living in a lower-income community, our minds are always on how much is this going to cost without hurting too much of our finances”.
Johnson formed what she calls an “unofficial troop,” comprised of other local girls facing the same situation.
The six-member troop is fueled by Independent Girl Scout Members, or IGMs, which are individually registered Girl Scouts not affiliated with any troop.
Johnson’s three daughters, Serenity, 12, London, 9, and Lilee, 5, are all a part of the team, as well as her three goddaughters, Aly, 12, Aubrey, 8, and Alexis, 8.
According to the Girl Scouts website, IGMs participate individually in the program, allowing them to “discover, connect and take action at [her own] pace.”
This option can benefit parents with busy schedules or communities facing troop leader shortages, explained Arizona Cactus-Pine Council spokeswoman Heather Thornton.
“Troop experience depends on volunteers,” she said. “When we don’t have enough volunteers to start troops, we then have a long list of girls on the waiting list.”
Although the girls don’t attend troop meetings, the independent members can still partake in council-sponsored program events, such as the cookie program and summer camp, she added.
IGMs work with a parent or adult mentor to customize which activities and badges they want to pursue, rather than following a troop-wide curriculum.
This is where Johnson comes in.
The Mesa woman was recently recognized by Girl Scouts as an IGM Advocate who champions the inclusion and retention of independent members.
When it comes to organizing lessons for her group, Johnson follows the Girl Scouts Volunteer Toolkit, an online resource for easy year-round activities.
The toolkit also gives independent mentors “troop leader-like” access to its girls, she said.
Her unofficial troop, which she jokingly dubbed “The Freebies,” will take its first crack at selling the baked good this coming cookie season.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls across the country to give back to their communities via cookie earnings – ranging from donating to animal shelters or raising awareness about bullying.
The Arizona councils also use some cookie proceeds to fund a variety of programs, like maintenance for the four camps dispersed through the state.
Throughout the process, Girl Scouts learn about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, explained Johnson.
“They learn the business and entrepreneurial skills,” she expressed. “They also get to see it’s hard work – everything with money is hard work.”
Aside from the classic flavors, such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas, Girl Scouts everywhere will be showcasing a brand new box – Lemon Up, which replaces Savannah Smile.
The flaky lemon cookies will feature inspiring messages, such as “I am an innovator” and “I am gutsy,” baked into the top.
“I feel pretty good because the name sounds like its going to be lemon in a sugar cookie,” said Johnson’s older daughter Serenity.
The 12-year-old plans to use her funds to make care packages for the homeless.
Because of their independent status, the girls were able to choose which cookie season recognitions they want to earn.
One of the options is the Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin, which recognizes the skills the girls learn as they begin to “think like entrepreneurs,” the non-profit’s website states.
Cookie Business badges, on the other hand, demonstrate a Scout developed skills related to running her own business.
“I hope people can actually see how much the girls put in to selling cookies,” said Johnson. “There is a lot of planning that goes into it – it’s so important for people to know that.”
The Freebies will begin selling cookies Jan. 25, charging $4 to $6 per box.
So far, the group has two scheduled booth appearances.
The first will take place at Food City, 822 S. Alma School Road, 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by one at Bookmans Mesa Entertainment Exchange, 1056 S. Country Club Dr., on Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Weekly sales will also be open at Johnson’s apartment complex, Villetta Apartments, 1840 W. Emelita Ave., Mesa, in the clubhouse.
Moving forward, Johnson said she hopes to see her group flourish into an official troop someday, and new members and volunteers are always welcome.
“I feel like there is a bit more fun in it that way,” she stated. “I would like to see us expand – that’s always my hope.”
