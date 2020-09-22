The East Valley Veterans Parade is adapting to pandemic concerns with a radically new format – a “parade in reverse.”
Instead of canceling the Nov. 11 event, organizers will station parade entries along the traditional route and spectators will become the parade by driving past them.
Participants also will be encouraged to decorate their own vehicles with patriotic themes as a sign of appreciation for the men and women who served in the military.
“As it became obvious that the traditional parade format would not be feasible in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, we looked for a new way of holding our annual event to honor and thank our active and retired military as a community,” said parade President/Director Lisa Sandoval.
“This way, the parade will go on and people will still have an opportunity to support past and present members of our military through an active and public display.”
This year’s parade theme will be “Celebrating Lives of Service,” in recognition of both military service on behalf of our country as well as the many ways veterans continue to serve their communities through first responder and medical careers and other ongoing volunteer service.
Details on the parade route, participating entries and timing will be announced soon.
When the annual Mesa Veterans Parade fell victim to necessary budget cuts in 2006, local residents Gerry Walker and Frank “Gunny” Alger spoke out on behalf of the 40-year-old Mesa tradition.
Walker remarked at one point, “There will be a Veterans Day parade if it is only me marching down the street with Frank watching.”
The Marine Corps League Saguaro Chapter in Mesa took the lead and the Mesa Veterans Parade Association was formed. In 2013, the all-volunteer organization changed its name to the East Valley Veterans Parade Association to reflect the participation of parade entrants and sponsors from most East Valley communities. Donations to this 501c3 nonprofit organization are tax-deductible.
Information: evvp.org and/or its Facebook page at facebook.com/EastValleyVeteransParade. East Valley residents can also watch for details in the Mesa Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.