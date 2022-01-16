Mesa will mark Martin Luther King Day tomorrow, Jan. 17, with the annual East Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, themed this year “Tomorrow is Today.”
The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and MLK Way and travel south on Center Street to First Street, then west on First Street to Robson.
The parade includes marching bands, local organizations, community leaders, elected officials, the Mesa Police Department, and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Following the parade, a community festival from noon-4 p.m. at Main Street and Macdonald will feature food, vendors and kids activities.
People attending the festival are encouraged to donate student and school supplies for Step Up Schools in the donation bins at the event. Step Up Charter School is housed in Mesa’s Washington Park Activity Center and exists primarily for children in need.
Two downtown museums will offer half price admission as well: The Arizona Museum of Natural History will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the i.d.e.a. Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents around the parade route or those joining in on the festivities should plan for the following street closures from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. along Center Street between University Drive and 1st Street, MLK Jr. Way/3rd Place from Centennial Way to Drew Street, Centennial Hall Parking Lot to Drew Street, Robson to Country Club and between 1st and 2nd streets, 1st Street between Centennial Way and Country Club, Macdonald between 1st and Main streets, Morris, and Pepper Place at Macdonald.
Most streets should reopen by 2 p.m. Macdonald, which will be closed between 1st Street and Main Street for the festival, will reopen by 7 p.m. Traffic can detour around the parade route by using Main Street, Mesa Drive, Country Club Drive and University Drive.
Mesa’s annual MLK celebrations were created after residents, in 1996, voted to establish a citywide holiday recognizing the leadership of Dr. King. This year’s events are the result of a partnership between City of Mesa and the Mesa-East Valley MLK Committee.
For more information on the MLK celebrations, visit mesaaz.gov/mlkparade.
