As a mother of eight in a blended family and a full-time nursing student, Lauren Williams-Davis has a pretty busy life.
But the East Mesa woman wasn’t too busy to think of kids who could use all the kind thoughts they can get.
Williams-Davis, a Carrington College student, organized her schoolmates and put together a drive to give bicycles to girls at the Meraki Youth Home, a group foster care center in Mesa.
Williams-Davis is no stranger to the foster home. She’s been working there when she’s not in school and started her own family by adopting three of her eight children eight years ago.
She coordinated with the Carrington Student Council and a local nonprofit called the Johnjay & Rich #LoveUp Foundation for help in getting the bikes for the girls.
As president of the student council, Williams-Davis said, “we were discussing what kinds of ways we could give back this season and I mentioned the girls might not be getting much for Christmas and what did everyone think?
“The whole group jumped in,” she said, adding, then “students, faculty, the other departments in the school quickly heard and got involved as well. It’s an amazing thing lots of people wanted to be a part of.”
The group home had no sponsors of its own to help its 10 residents, ages 12 to 17, so Williams-Davis also asked her college to help them by providing essential personal items.
But because the girls all mentioned they would like to have a bike for Christmas and the nursing students could not afford to pay for all of them, Williams-Davis turned to the #LoveUp Foundation at the suggestion of some Carrington staff.
Johnjay Van Es and Rich Berra, whose morning program is carried by iHeartRadio, set up the foundation in 2017 to help kids in group foster care.
Williams-Davis said she’s long had a soft spot in her heart for kids in the foster care system.
“I work double shifts on the weekends when I’m not in school,” she said, adding it totals about 25 to 30 hours a week.
“I have always had a passion for foster care and taught teens, so it seemed like the most logical place to carry my passion out while on school,” said Williams-Davis, a former educator who decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse.
She will get her associates degree in nursing by next December and eventually earn a master’s degree in nursing since she already has a bachelor’s degree in education.
She said she couldn’t do all she does at Carrington – including clinical rotations – and the foster home without the support of her husband, Lefty Davis.
The couple’s children range in age from 4 to 21.
“I have an amazing husband who holds the house together in my absence at school and my mom fills in when he is working,” said Williams-Davis, adding she does “lots of multi-tasking,” and hopes “my example of hard work in school will be contagious to them all.”
Along with the bikes, the student council also showered the girls with $3,000 worth of gifts.
Some of the girls at the home “are working towards reunification with their families and some are waiting for a foster or adoptive home to become available – which is hard when they are older,” Williams-Davis said.
But all their worries and cares melted for at least a little while when Williams-Davis and her Carrington classmates showed up.
“It was squeals and screaming and crying – lots and lots of crying,” Williams-Davis said. “Many of them told me they have never had a Christmas like this and it was overwhelming to say the least.”
