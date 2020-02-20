Storytelling is as old as mankind. The i.d.e.a. Museum’s spring exhibit, “Art of the Story,” dwells on the traditional “once upon a time” and also receives fresh impetus in the digital age.
It runs through May 24, at the museum in Mesa centered around children.
The exhibit features interactive stories told through various mediums, which includes visual arts, spoken word, film, animation, pop-up books, novels, short stories, dance, music and other forms of creative narrative expression.
“Art of the Story provides children and their families an opportunity to tell their own story because storytelling is very important to life,” said museum curator Jeffory Morris. “They have these opportunities to flex a muscle and learn how to tell a story in different ways.”
The activities range from the simple creation of a bookmark or hand puppet to the more complex and technology-based ones, such as creating a set and acting out a story via a green screen.
The art and the art-based activities nurture creative thinking and serve as inspiration for stories.
“We want them to take the inspiration from these examples and create their own story,” Morris said.
Which is exactly what Gwendolyn Macomber was doing with her mom, Stephanie, when they attended opening day. The 4-year-old was busy cutting various paper shapes in assorted colors to create a personalized bookmark.
“It’s fun,” she said.
Macomber, who brought Gwendolyn to the museum since she was 1, appreciates the various activities offered without the feeling of being in a cramped space.
“It’s not intimidating for her. It’s the biggest thing,” she said. “She chooses almost a different thing every time. There are things she goes back to. But she gets to really explore.”
Author Jen Reich and illustrator Kristine Kollasch were happy to note their collaborative children’s book is part of the exhibition.
“It’s really great to be able to have the illustrations out so kids can see somebody draws these and then they become a book,” Kollash said. “They can start drawing. And as an artist, hopefully, it inspires kids to draw more.”
Their story, “When Miss Bluebird Died,” uses rhyming verse and drawings to explore how memories and stories of loved ones can keep them close forever. The book includes an activity at the end, in which children may write their own memories of someone they love.
“I love the whole exhibit in how it helps kids start understanding how to do the drawing and put pictures to it. There’s a place where you can sit and write your story and you can put photos to it,” she added. “We need to do more storytelling and kids need to do more storytelling.”
Chandler artist Shachi Kale illustrated her own story of immigration via a series of vividly detailed watercolors she calls her American fairy tale.
When the newly married Mumbai, India native came to the United States with her husband in 2001, she couldn’t work because of her visa status.
While to those back home she seemed to be living a charmed life, “It was a long journey to understand my place here and figuring out how to find my feet again,” Kale said.
Her depiction of a fairytale princess in a tower illustrates her early lonely self sans friends, the ability to get about easily, and a fulfilling occupation.
“This was where Rapunzel was in the tower, Snow White was in the forest. It wasn’t the happily ever after portion at that point. It’s how I kind of went through this journey,” said Kale, who now enjoys a stable career as a visual artist, book illustrator and graphic designer.
In addition to storytelling paintings, guests may enjoy the 70-plus artworks in the show comprising ceramics, mixed-media monotypes, woodcut prints, glass, fiber, digital photographs and video.
For more than 40 years, the Mesa-owned facility has inspired children as well as adults with its imaginative and educational art exhibitions such as the Art of the Story.
However, management thinks it’s overdue for an expansion of the 20,000-square-foot facility and is in the process of studying its feasibility and fundraising.
In 2018, Mesa voters passed a bond issue allocating $5 million for a remodel. Artville, the space for children from birth to age 4, can only accommodate 75 youngsters at a time and has a line at the door during summer days.
“Artville needs to be tripled in size. It’s one of the first things we need to do,” said Sunnee D. O’Rork, museum executive director. “In the first phase, we need to raise at least another $5 million, but we don’t know how much Artville will need.”
The complete project includes plans for a new and exciting entry, renovated galleries, high ceiling, birthday party room, expanded museum store, café, and broadening the audience from birth to teen with a sound skywalk, roof deck and other enhancements.
The total estimated cost of the project is $25 million.
Dawn Giles, steering committee chair and wife of Mesa Mayor John Giles, said “the project is everything.”
“We’re doing an assessment of what the community will support and what the people are interested in,” she added.
O’Rork said the quiet phase of a capitol campaign is all about strategy. “You don’t just race out there and do it,” she said.
In the meantime, an army of parents and caregivers find the art museum a haven for their little ones. The place is unique in 78 percent of adult visitors participate in activities with their children.
Macomber visits almost every Friday with Gwen.
“It’s our Friday thing,” said the mother. “The biggest thing really awesome about this place is when we walk in the door, I ask my daughter ‘what do you want to do today’? And she gets to be the director of her visit.”
The i.d.e.a. Museum is located at 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa. Family Day, with special activities and entertainment, is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Details: 480-644-2468 or ideamuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.