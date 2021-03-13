Talk about being taken to the cleaners: Already reeling from the pandemic, Careful Cleaners got hit by a second whammy when a nearby fire forced one of its locations to close for months.
But with a big assist from the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program, the Mesa business Cleaners is getting back to where it was in early 2020.
The world was a lot different when Doug and Maureen Whitfield bought Careful Cleaners back in 2017.
“At the time, we were only doing dry cleaning in our store and we had a drop store at Signal Butte and Southern and a store in Gilbert on Baseline Road. We had seamstress services at the (other) locations,” Doug Whitfield said.
The following year, he said, “We moved our Gilbert location on Baseline into the Mesa area at Val Vista and Southern. In 2019, we added machines in our plant located at Sossaman and Baseline Road and we added another location in Mesa at Ellsworth and Brown roads.”
He said the business was starting to boom “with the additional locations and our added ability to do all of our own cleaning work in-house at our plant located at Baseline and South Sossaman Road.
“The outlook was looking bright for our business.”
Last year, just as things were taking off, the pandemic hit.
“In March, like many other businesses, we were hit hard with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and we saw our sales drop 70 percent compared to the prior year,” Whitfield said.
PPP funding – which is technically a loan but does not have to be paid back if conditions are met – “enabled us to keep all of our employees on payroll to help keep our stores open.”
But when that funding ran out, “we had to shutter two of our locations” and laid off 10 employees, Whitfield said.
“We went into serious survival mode to try and save our business. As time moved slowly forward, we continued to try and serve the community as best we could with modified store hours and of course wearing masks and keeping our two remaining stores clean.”
A county loan helped Careful Cleaners keep the lights on and operate at “minimum flying speed” at its 1925 S. Sossaman Road location.
Then, just before midnight New Year’s Eve, a boiler exploded on the roof of the Hub Bar and Grill – right next door to Careful Cleaners in a shopping center at Sossaman and Baseline roads.
After a long battle, the Mesa Fire Department put out the blaze.
“Our dry-cleaning plant suffered major smoke and water damage, what I guess what many would call collateral damage,” Whitfield said. “Unfortunately, we were put completely out of business,” Whitfield said.
The Hub remains closed “until further notice” at its Sossaman location, though the Hub at 1860 S. Stapley Road remains open.
After a long process, Damage Control Restoration company helped get Careful Cleaners back in business.
The Whitfields reopened last week, nearly two months after the fire.
“We are so thankful for our customers, the support that we have received from the community and the hope that we can all get back to some sort of normalcy in the immediate future,” Whitfield said.
Careful Cleaners, 1925 S. Sossaman Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 480-380-8334 or visit carefulcleaners.net.
