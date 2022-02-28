Not many kids see blood drives held in their honor on their birthday, but the one coming up in Mesa this Tuesday is especially meaningful for little Mack “Macky” Porter and his parents and three older siblings.
Macky might not have been turning 4 on March 1 had it not been for the generosity of previous blood donors.
So as the Mesa family celebrates Macky’s birthday, they also are encouraging people to keep him in mind and sign up for the blood drive from noon-6 p.m., March 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Boulder Creek Stake, 3025 S. Hawes Road, Mesa. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Mackystrong.
Macky’s story of survival dates back to December 2020, when “he started having strange symptoms,” according to his mom, Danielle Porter.
“We thought COVID or pneumonia,” she recalled. “He was having difficulty breathing. We went to many doctor appointments, and there was nothing screaming cancer. Blood work was fine. Macky had days where he felt terrific, and then he would have days where he felt terrible. He had random fevers but not every day. It was hard to pinpoint what was going on.”
Things got more serious Jan. 20, 2021, when she saw Macky waking up from his nap, struggling to breathe.
“We gave him a breathing treatment, and it didn’t seem to be helping,” Danielle said. “I took him to the ER, and while we were there, he had gotten a little better. He wasn’t breathing quite as strained anymore. They did a breathing treatment and agreed it was probably asthma. We had an upcoming allergist appointment.”
But as they were getting ready to
leave, the physician assistant decided to do an X-ray.
“This sweet lady is doing the X-ray, and she’s kind of singing to him, and all of a sudden she gasped and said, ‘Oh no’ and ran out of the room,” said Danielle.
“The ER doctor came in but didn’t come up to me first. He went straight up to Macky, put his hand on his cheek, and said, ‘I’m so sorry you have to do this, buddy.’
“He was genuinely emotional. He looked at me and said, ‘Can you get your husband on FaceTime?’ At that point, I’m bawling. We got on FaceTime, and he told us there was an enormous mass in the middle of Macky’s chest and a tiny chance it was something else, but it was very likely cancer,” his mom related.
“Within 20 minutes, the oncology doctor was down and told us they suspected it was cancer. Both doctors were very compassionate, and even in COVID, they gave me big hugs. I cried on this oncologist’s shoulder because I was alone.”
Macky was admitted to the pediatric ICU and spent the next month in the hospital, starting at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa and eventually transferring to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
A biopsy was inconclusive on the type of cancer.
The National Institute of Health was contacted and doctors there diagnosed Macky with a rare form of lymphoma – stage 3 anaplastic large cell Lymphoma.
A risky PET scan was needed to find where the cancer was located.
“A lot of hospitals didn’t want to accept him because he’d have to have general anesthesia, and it was too much of a risk,” explained Danielle. “He not only had this large tumor on his chest, but the scan revealed he also had cancer on his spine and both of his femurs. It was a tough day to find that out. We were hopeful it had not spread, but unfortunately, it had.”
Macky received six intense rounds of chemo, each one three weeks long.
“He required blood transfusions to help his body rebound and be healthy,” said Danielle. “Macky’s first one was after he had been in the hospital for one month and was going to his first clinic appointment after he had been discharged. The staff told me Macky wasn’t doing great, and they wanted to give him a blood transfusion.
“That was a surreal moment for me of gratitude,” she said. “Here’s this little boy who needs something immediately and it was there and ready for him because people had taken the time to donate; he was able to receive blood, and immediately his color changed. It made an immediate difference, and I could physically see the change in him. It just stuck with me how important that was.”
Blood donation became an essential cause for the family, especially after learning that blood products have become dangerously low.
“We had our first blood drive last April, and it was rather emotional for me,” said Danielle. “I popped in throughout the day and saw people I love donating, lots of strangers donating.
“People from my neighborhood I never met were there and said, ‘I saw your post on our neighborhood page.’ I was just so grateful, and so many of them said they had never donated before, and they were glad I shared Macky’s story because it gave them a reason to want to donate.”
Danielle understands why people don’t donate blood.
“If there’s not something that pulls at your heartstrings, you don’t think about it,” she said. “I had never donated blood before. My husband’s a nurse. I know how important it is. I just never did it. I had never taken the time to do it. It was important to me for people to have some connection to how important it is.”
When Danielle and her husband were thinking about what they wanted to do for their son’s 4th birthday this year on March 1, they felt hosting a blood drive was an excellent way to honor their son and help with the blood shortage.
“It’s important to donate blood,” said Danielle. “It takes very little time. You might not think you’re needed, but you are. Every single person that donates is needed. If everybody else thinks everybody is doing it, that’s how we end up in this situation where we’re short of blood.”
In July 2021, the family received great news the cancer was in remission.
“It’s kind of a difficult one for me because his tumor’s still present,” said Danielle. “He still has tumors in his body. They just don’t have cancer in them.” It’s also hard for the family to get their hopes up because they were told once before the cancer was in remission, but it wasn’t. They remain as optimistic as they can under the circumstances.
“When we got the scans back, and we were sitting in the office, my three older kids and my husband were sitting in the parking lot,” Danielle explained. “If Macky were in remission, they’d be allowed to come into the hospital for the first time. When the doctor said, ‘He’s in remission, he did it,’ I cried. It all becomes a blur at that point. I called my husband, and he cried. My kids came up.
“I have this beautiful video of Macky coming out of the clinic and running into his siblings’ arms,” said Danielle. “He’s proud and excited to have them in the hospital that he spent so much time alone in and to be able to show them a little bit of it. It was an unforgettable day for many reasons.”
