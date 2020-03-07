Ever since she was a little girl growing up in Ohio, Peggy Wrobleski loved to paint.
“As a child I was amazed at some of my dad’s drawings,” said the Mesa woman, who moved to Arizona in 1980, fed up with the snow and cold of Ohio and, later, Massachusetts. She’s lived in Mesa since 2007.
Wrobleski quickly developed a reputation for her art. “All through school, teachers asked me to do bulletin boards, posters, sports hoops for basketball players to enter the gym through,” she recalled.
And as time has gone on, her fine art has earned recognition in local, regional, national and international competitions. She also teaches adult workshops in oils, acrylics and pastels.
Now, people can get a first-hand look at Wrobleski’s art, which is on display in an exhibit running through April 14 at the Southeast Regional Library on the southeast corner of Greenfield and Guadalupe roads, Gilbert.
“Honoring my gift, I am always developing my art, pushing past earlier limits,” Wrobleski said. “What keep me going are the evocative values of art, feelings shared with viewers. Whether I’m working in oils, pastels or acrylics, my goals are freshness, simplicity and attention to the integrity of a painting as its own reality.”
She enjoys plein air landscapes, portraits – and, “when Arizona weather brings me indoors, still life.”
“Abstract painting is a delight too, as it emphasizes design, an important basis for representational subjects as well,” Wrobleski added.
It didn’t take long in Wrobleski’s life for her work to catch people’s eyes.
As a teen, she had paintings on display at a Youngstown, Ohio, gallery.
Educated at Ohio University in Athens, she then earned a living in commercial art and design in Ohio and Massachusetts followed by 12 years as owner/operator of Wrobleski Design in Prescott.
Most of the paintings in her exhibit at Southeast Regional Library were done next door at the Riparian Preserve.
“Painting in nature enhances visual impact with feelings of actually being there,” she explained.
“A slight breeze, birds and bugs, raindrops, conversations with passersby... everything impacts the painting process,” she said, adding many of those paintings “are small, as necessary to complete a painting before the light changes.”
She said her outdoor paintings to a degree are meant to bring a little relief to people during the hot summer months in Arizona.
“Office jobs and the heat of our Arizona summers keep us indoors more than we like,” she explained. “Being outside, breathing deeply, and getting healthful exercise are benefits to both body and soul. It is the exuberance of this feeling I want to share.”
She can be reached at pwrobleski@cox.net.
