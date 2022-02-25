For Ellie Ucci, age is just a number.
At 88, the Mesa woman still works as a postpartum nurse at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert and has no plans to retire.
“I have purpose,” said Ucci. “I don’t come to work for the money. I love what I do.”
Ucci’s nursing career dates back to 1954 when, right after graduating high school, she attended a diploma-based program in Chicago, where she was living at the time.
“When people asked me what I wanted to be, I’d always say a nurse,” said Ucci.
She began working as a psychiatric nurse in a military hospital during the Korean War, where she remained for the first six months of her career.
Later, she went back to school to obtain a dual degree in Nursing and Psychology and moved to Arizona with her husband.
Once in Arizona, Ucci worked for Mesa Lutheran Hospital and Mesa Public Schools, gaining experience in the emergency room, labor and delivery, and with high school students at Westwood and Red Mountain High Schools.
She has been with Banner Health for over 42 years and started in the postpartum unit at Banner Gateway when it opened in 2007.
Ucci, who has three daughters, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, said she enjoys working with young mothers and getting to see them expand their family.
“I give that grandmother image and they tell me they love that I’m taking care of them because it feels like their grandmother is with them,” said Ucci. “They learn from me.”
When COVID-19 hit, Ucci said she wasn’t scared.
Throughout her years as nurse, she said, she has worked through several epidemics including polio, tuberculosis, meningitis, and the swine flu.
“During the Polio outbreak, the only things we really had to protect ourselves were gowns and masks,” said Ucci. “But now, I trust my vaccines and feel like the hospital is the safest place to be because we know what we’re dealing with.”
While there have been several changes to the healthcare system and nursing throughout Ucci’s career, she said she learns to adapt, saying it’s a good way for her to keep her mind sharp.
“I always tell myself I can do it,” she said. “I do all the programs that the 30 year olds do. It’s good for my brain. It takes me a little longer but I do it.”
Ucci will turn 89 in May and although she admits she has some aches and pains, she said, “Physically I’m very blessed as far as health. I have some arthritis but I get up and go and keep moving and that helps. I’ve never been one to sit still.”
Ultimately, Ucci said it’s her passion for caring for others and her love for the profession that keeps her going.
“My family calls me a workaholic but I say it’s a good thing to be,” she said. “My nursing career has really been a blessing. I have never been disappointed that I became a nurse.”
