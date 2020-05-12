Arizona State University’s commencement exercise tomorrow will mark the first time that grads will be marking that milestone at home.
Its approximate 16,400 graduates — be the largest class yet — won’t be convening in person because of social distancing guidelines.
The virtual ceremony will be on YouTube, where graduates and families can watch. The ceremony will highlight accomplishments of both undergraduate and graduate students.
“Reimagining ASU’s commencement ceremonies does not mean canceling them,’’ said ASU President Michael M. Crow, who will provide opening remarks. “Sun Devil Nation is going to celebrate. We will continue in the spirit that drove us earlier in the semester when classes were moved to a distance learning format.’’
More than 12,000 of the 16,000 graduates were in on-campus classes before they shifted to online with more than 4,000 online classes, lectures, workouts, mindfulness sessions, music rehearsals and even athlete training sessions.
A “year in review” video will highlight the year and include student achievements, university awards, campus life and service projects.
Custom Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat filters will allow graduates to dress in a virtual cap and gown, then share the photos. ′
