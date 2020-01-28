Soldiers with a Mesa-based Army Reserve unit are on a year-long deployment, but it hasn’t stopped them from contributing to nearby civilian communities in need.
While serving to support the Fort Bliss, Texas, Mobilization Brigade, members of the 653rd Regional Support Group are pitching in to assist the children of nearby El Paso.
The west Texas community was the site of a horrific mass shooting in August. Shortly after this tragic event, the soldiers of the 653rd delivered goods and renovated playgrounds of the Child Crisis Center of El Paso.
It was part of an ongoing effort by unit member Capt. Jerald Bodden.
On previous deployments, Bodden became familiar with the center, which is an emergency shelter for children, newborns to age 13.
He makes it a point to introduce new soldiers to the center and get them involved. Past volunteer work has included diaper drives and building maintenance.
“Soldiers are so diverse – especially in the Reserve and National Guard – because they have a career outside of the Army,” said Bodden. “They bring an array of talent to the table.”
Volunteers with the 653rd Regional Support Group continued their good deeds prior to the holidays. They collected toys and other goods and delivered them to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.
“Soldiers are mobile – we go all over the world – we want to leave a good mark … on the communities hosting us,” said Maj. Michael Graydon, assigned to one of the subunits. “It’s very important to get the soldiers involved in giving back to the community.”
Members of the 653rd are scheduled to return to Arizona in April.
Musical’s proceeds to help educate Marines’ kids.
A new musical production not only pays homage to the Marine Corps, but also is dedicating a portion of its proceeds toward educating the children of Marines.
Producers of “Americano!” – running Jan. 29 - Feb. 23 at the Phoenix Theater Company – are partnering with the non-profit Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation on several initiatives.
Foundation volunteers will host a table at many performances to promote the organization and the official Arizona Marine Corps license plate.
Each plate sale nets $17 for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, which provides educational assistance to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen who served with Marines.
The foundation will also be recognized during the Feb. 5 production of “Americano!” and 20 percent of the proceeds from the show will be dedicated to the foundation. Foundation national director Ret. Marine Lt. Gen. Robert Ruark will introduce the show.
A portion of proceeds from the sale of the musical’s CD will also be donated to the foundation.
A pivotal song in the musical is entitled, “Come Join the Marines.” The production company for “Americano!” will give the Foundation 100 percent of the publisher’s share of download revenues for the song for one year and will also give it a portion of the profits from the album sales.
For a sample of some of those recordings, visit: Youtube.com and search “Americano the musical”
One of the creative forces behind “Americano!” is Scottsdale publicist Jason Rose, president of Rose + Moser + Allyn Public & Online Relations, who came up with the concept and is producing the musical.
“Americano!” tells the real-life story of Tony Valdovinos, whose parents brought him to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 2 and did not know the background until he tried to fulfill his dream of serving his country by joining the Marines.
Denied that opportunity, Tony’s disappointment propelled him in a different direction. He became a community activist and has helped elect countless Arizona candidates.
“In a way, the MCSF donation helps bring some resolution to my journey,” said Valdovinos. “Not able to serve this country by joining the Marines, the telling of my story will honor those who served by enabling the sons and daughters of Marines to realize the promise of a college education.”
Information: AmericanoTheMusical.com When purchasing tickets for the Feb. 5 production enter the code “MARINES.
To learn more about the foundation: mcsf.org or Victoria Bellomo at 602-909-5989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.