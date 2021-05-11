Four Mesa residents were among the 18,000 Arizona State University students who received their degrees last Monday.
Natalee Lauro, Benjamin Cortez, Ethan Duncan and Hartley “Tre” Pinn III were in a graduation class that was 8 percent larger than the spring Class of 2020 and included 5,200 ASU Online students.
Of the overall student total, nearly 12,200 were undergraduates and more than 5,500 were graduate students. Nearly 6,900 students graduated with honors, the most ever for an individual class and a 5 percent increase over last spring.
And unlike last spring, when everything shifted remote, this time colleges will host a variety of in-person celebrations in addition to their virtual convocations.
“We are incredibly proud of what our Sun Devils have accomplished during the past year of all-compassing changes and challenges wrought by the pandemic,” said Melissa Werner, executive director of the Office of University Events and Protocol and the Office of University Ceremonies.
Here’s a look at the four newly minted ASU grads from Mesa.
Natalee Lauro
Natalee Lauro is no stranger to difficult times. She was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 8.
“The entire process was very depressing, painful and sometimes just completely soul-crushing,” she recalled.
A first-generation college graduate, Lauro earned with a major in sociology and a minor in communication.
Besides having a passion for helping others, she is also an avid animal lover. She is a firm believer that having a therapy dog during her recovery from brain surgery truly saved her life.
“I remember being stuck in the NICU and I couldn’t even open my eyes or pick up my head. One day, they brought a therapy dog in and she climbed into my bed. As soon as I felt that warm, furry body, I knew exactly what it was and I really think that was the turning point in my life because after that I started to progress. That is a big reason why I’m so passionate about animals.”
Lauro plans to continue to get her master’s degree through ASU in order to give back to the community, help others and strive to make a difference in the world.
“I will say that during my time at ASU, I have learned a lot about myself and what I am capable of. It has always been my habit to underestimate and doubt myself,” she said.
As for students still working toward their degrees, she said, “There is a quote I refer to: ‘Mistakes are proof that I am trying.’ No one is perfect; we all make mistakes, but that is part of the educational journey – that’s part of life.”
Benjamin Cortez
Benjamin Cortez has been playing music for most of his life. He grew up in a musical family and took classical piano lessons from age 3 to 6, but his training and coursework at Arizona State University has completely changed the way he approaches music.
He graduates with a degree in music in performance, jazz piano and credits a “Pop Music and Race” class by Christi Jay Wells, assistant professor in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre, for changing the way he perceives music on a daily basis.
“I had the opportunity to critically analyze the ways that race, gender, sexual orientation and other aspects of social identity inform the music that I hear every day,” said Cortez. “These lessons and concepts have helped me ever since to think beyond just the notes in music and dig deep into the human elements that give songs incredible depth and significance in our society at large.”
In 2018, Cortez released his first album, “In Your Hands,” featuring eight original compositions that he performed, produced and engineered himself at his home studio.
“Benjamin Cortez is a multi-instrumental musician who breathes new life into the classic music of the 60s and 70s with his soulful, high-energy performances on vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass guitar and drums,” said Michael Kocour, professor and director of jazz studies in the ASU School of Music, Dance and Theatre."
Cortez has jumped at every opportunity to better his craft, having been recruited to do live and session work for high-profile acts, ranging from Oregon Catholic Press artist Tom Booth to punk rock band Authority Zero, in addition to leading his own band.
He wrote a new arrangement of the ASU Alma Mater for the Graduation Celebration Alma Mater Challenge. The arrangement included a new verse of lyrics dedicated to the ASU Class of 2020 graduates who were not able to participate in an in-person ceremony.
He received the New American University President’s Award and a scholarship from the jazz studies program in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre.
“The best advice I could give to current students would be to communicate effectively with your professors and peers. Learning how to communicate frequently and directly will help you to maintain positive, healthy relationships with the people with which you work, and it will help you to stay focused and mentally healthy. “
He plans to build up his freelance audio production business and continue work as the director of Spanish Music Ministry at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Phoenix and a keyboardist at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tempe.
Ethan Duncan
Ethan Duncan graduated with a double major in astrophysics and physics from ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration and the Department of Physics in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and at Barrett, The Honors College.
After graduating high school, Duncan embarked on a two-year proselytizing mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cebu, Philippines. Upon his return, Duncan made it a priority to remain close to his family in Mesa and finalized the decision to attend ASU.
Duncan is the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships including the New American University President’s Award as a first-year student. He spent research time in the Center for Isotope Analysis at ASU with the guidance of Assistant Professor Maitrayee Bose and was awarded the NASA Space Grant in 2019.
“Ethan is a clever, hard-working, and mature undergrad in my research team,” said Bose. “He attempts to solve the problems that come up during his research on his own, he is very independent by nature. He has taken a mentorship role to several new members of my research group.”
Duncan was also the recipient of the Department of Physics Scholarship, the Ronald Greeley Planetary Science Scholarship, the Mensch Prize for Embedded Intelligence from Barrett, The Honors College, and the Steven Archer Scholarship.
Duncan will attend the University of Virginia to pursue a master’s degree in data science and is planning a career as a machine learning engineer.
As for those students in future graduation classes, Duncan offered this advice: “Prioritize getting sleep, eating healthy and especially making time to be with or communicate frequently with friends and family. As one who suffered most of my college years with a mental illness, I cannot emphasize enough that doing these small things will make a world of a difference in your college and life experience. And if you need professional help, there is no shame in getting it and ASU provides counseling services, and trust me, everyone could do with some counseling especially after the last year we just had.”
Hartley “Tre” Pinn III
Hartley “Tre” Pinn III received the ASU Alumni Association Medallion Scholarship all four years as well as the New American University Scholarship.
An engineering major, he initially chose to attend ASU because of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“The ASU campus is so diverse,” he said. “I was bound to find something to get involved in, whether that be academic or social.”
For Pinn, it turned out to be both. He joined the American Society for Civil Engineers, served as the secretary for the Civil Engineering Honor Society and actively participated in the Medallion Scholarship program all four years.
He graduates this May with a degree in civil engineering from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.
He said the most important thing he learned at ASU is the value of relationships:
“The connections I have made here are priceless and will benefit me for the rest of my life.”
Pinn began his academic career at ASU as a software engineering major while also knowing that he’s always been mesmerized by structures like the Golden Gate Bridge and Shanghai Tower.
“It wasn’t until after my first semester as a software engineering major that I realized I should have followed this obsession for building while still applying my love for applied mathematics and physical sciences,” he said.
Pinn then switched his major to civil engineering to accommodate both passions.
He plans on working in a full-time role for McCarthy Building Companies as a project engineer.
