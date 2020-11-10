Reflecting this year’s East Valley Veterans Parade theme of “Celebrating Lives of Service,” Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser was named the Grand Marshal of the Nov. 11 event.
The Parade Association selected Jasser for being “a model of a life spent in service to his country and his fellow man.”
Now in private medical practice in Phoenix, Jasser served as a medical officer in the Navy for 11 years, leaving the service as a Lt. Commander in 1999.
While in the Navy, he received the Meritorious Service Medal and Navy Achievement Medal.
He then served as Chief of Residents at Bethesda Naval Hospital and was selected to be Staff Internist at the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.
He was the only physician on duty, along with four corpsmen, during the 1998 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He and his corpsmen provided immediate on-scene emergency response during the attack.
Jasser has specialized in internal medicine (primary care) and nuclear cardiology in private practice since 1999 after finishing his Navy service.
He is a bioethicist and has provided bioethics education and consultation for Banner Health since 2003.
He served on the Maricopa County Board of Health from 2004 to 2012 and the board of directors of the Area Agency on Aging between 2007-2012.
He is a former president of the Arizona Medical Association, serving from 2006-2007, and is currently one of four delegates for the Arizona Medical Association to the American Medical Association. He also chairs the Private Practice Physicians’ Congress at the AMA House of Delegates.
He has written several books, along with many articles for national publication, hosts his own radio show and has testified in front of Congress.
Jasser has become known nationally and internationally as an activist for Muslim reform though his work as founder and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy.
Formed in 2003, it is a counter-ideology, counter-terrorism national security organization based in Phoenix.
Jasser also co-founded in 2015 the Muslim Reform Movement, a coalition of pro-liberty Muslim reform-minded organizations based in the United States, Canada and Europe that rejects interpretations of Islam that call for any violence, social injustice or politicization of the faith.
