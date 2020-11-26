To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.
Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are expanding programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles.
A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May.
“Since the beginning of our national health crisis, The Salvation Army has been serving our neighbors in need with emergency food, rent and utilities assistance, PPE, hygiene kits, and emotional and spiritual care,” said Major David Yardley, the Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program coordinator.
Through Dec. 31, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at staffed cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.
Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.
Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online.
Visit SalvationArmyRedKettle.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.