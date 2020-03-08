Airlines traffic is a nuisance for north Mesa residents
Anyone living in the northern part of Mesa from West Mesa all the way to the Superstition mountains has to be noticing the frequent low and loud arriving and departing commercial jets that go over sometimes mere minutes apart for what seems like an eternity in to the wee hours of the morning.
All are eventually going to land at or leave Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix right over Mesa 24/7.
I was told by the Sky Harbor staff recent successful lawsuits filed against Sky Harbor by the cities of Scottsdale and Tempe altered the fight paths and even halted construction of a new runway.
Altitudes the jets go over has also been changed by Sky Harbor. Prior to the lawsuits, jets departing east of Sky Harbor turned whatever direction they needed to go immediately after takeoff.
Now they cannot turn any direction until they are east of the 101 Freeway, sending them directly over Mesa low and loud under full throttle.
In addition, there has been an altitude change that now allows arriving jets to fly over Mesa 1,000 feet lower than before. Some are lower than 1,500 feet.
We have checked the jet noise over us near McClelland and Center and found it to average 78 decibels. The airport does not deny this happens in fact said it is common.
There is an elementary school directly east of us that is affected daily by the jet noise. Any data they will discuss is at least 20 years old and not up to date.
Have you noticed Sky harbor diverts all commercial jets arriving from the west past the airport to the east sometimes as far as the Superstition Mountains only to turn them around and head them back west to the airport over north Mesa?
It happens every day.
Are you aware there is a commercial jet curfew? There is, according to the airport staff.
It is supposed to be from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. but obviously is not very well enforced. Any commercial jets in violation are supposed to be dealt with by Sky harbor and the FAA.
But violations happen frequently and complaints are logged. We often experience very low and loud jets overhead at 3 a.m.
There is an online complaint department at Sky Harbor. Enter Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Find complaints and click on it. You have a number of options. You can call 602-683-2669 and leave a voice complaint or you can use the online web form incognito or the best way to log a complaint is to register on the Publicvue fast track account.
Your complaints will be logged right in when you make them and responded to the next day by the airport staff.
They will answer your questions by the book, citing decades-old data. If you log in at least six complaints a month that will help.
I do hundreds of complaints a month as do others around here that are affected by the jets but we need more individual complaints made.
Make your thoughts known about the jet noise. Those of us in North Mesa are destined to be permanently affected by the jet noise unless there are many complaints logged.
I am hoping Sky Harbor will read this and respond with how they plan on making changes at their monthly meetings about complaints received.
-Bob Lamb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.