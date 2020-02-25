After losing two of their classmates within the last year to suicide, the Mesa High School Class of ’80 decided to do something different as they planned their 40th year class reunion.
Soon, the service project titled “Giving Back to Carry On” was created with the idea that the class reunion would be a simple, low-cost affair.
Instead of costly registration, classmates are encouraged to donate “$40 for 40” (one dollar for each year since graduation) with 100 percent of the proceeds raised going to suicide awareness and prevention programs at Mesa High School.
Class of ’80 alumnus John Kucera said this whole thing came about as a direct result of outpouring of emotion at the loss of a classmate last year.
“I was grateful to see how many people had tried to reach out and help, and disturbed at how many have been impacted,” he said. “I lay in bed having a conversation with God, if you will, and thought, ‘You’ve got to do something about this.’”
Classmates were receptive to his idea of creating a class service project in honor of those who are gone while helping Mesa High students.
Soon after, Kucera and Class of ’80 senior class president JuDene Platt Brown met with MHS Vice-Principal Jay Schnittger to discuss the possibilities.
“We were shocked to learn that the East Valley (Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert and Apache Junction) is No. 1 in the state of Arizona for teen suicides!” Kucera said. Even with these statistics, there is little funding for prevention programs in high schools.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, one person dies by suicide in Arizona every seven hours. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death for ages 15 to 34.
“And we’ve seen it with people our age, and it’s alarming,” Kucera said.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year requiring all school personnel to receive suicide prevention training starting in the 2020-21 school year.
“We need to try to get to these kids early on so if they get to that point in their lives they know there are resources available,” Kucera said.
“Hopefully we can start with prevention and maybe as it grows, it can help with treatment. “I would love to see collaboration among the high schools; perhaps Mesa High could be a lightning rod for the others. This is something that could help from generation to generation.”
The class project partnered with Mesa High School Alumni Jackrabbits Foundation, which is a registered IRS nonprofit organization and all donations to the foundation are tax deductible.
Brown said donations made through this foundation will go directly to Mesa High for suicide awareness and prevention programs. When donating, please specify “Class of ’80 suicide prevention,” otherwise donations go into a general fund.
The Class of 1980 invites – and challenges – all Mesa High alumni to participate and donate any amount, and that extends to all community members who would also like to contribute.
“If we can help one person – if one person gets it – then it’s worth the time and money spent,” Kucera said.
He pointed out that Mesa High School’s biggest tradition was born out of another tragedy with the accidental death of Zedo Ishikawa and his charge to classmates to “Carry On.”
“The memories of all of our fellow classmates who have passed call us to action, to Carry On!” Kucera said.
“We are the most tradition-laden school in our city and each of us has a lot of pride in that, but with that comes responsibility to lead the way. Our motto of ‘Carry On’ takes on a new meaning as the spirit of Mesa High motivates us to give back.”
“It’s motivated by our recent losses but done in memory of many we have lost,” he said.
Classmate Capri Barney posted on the Mesa High School Class of ‘80 Facebook page: “This is a wonderful idea. Such a small individual commitment but together we can make a huge impact.”
Classmate Ralph Diefenderfer also posted, saying this idea “can be the start of a great project and lasting legacy when we put our differences aside and work for the common good of all people in need.
“It’s amazing how manageable our own problems become when we offer to share the burden for someone else’s.”
To donate to the Jackrabbits Foundation, go to: mhsjackrabbitsfoundation.com/donate
Or donors can make a check or money order payable to MHS Alumni Jackrabbits Foundation and mail to: MHS Alumni Jackrabbits Foundation, 4445 E. Holmes Ave. Suite 107, Mesa, AZ 85204.
Donations can also be made through the foundation’s Venmo account: MHS Jackrabbits Foundation Mesa. Please specify “Class of ’80 suicide prevention.”
Join the “Giving Back to Carry On” Facebook page: facebook.com/GivingBackToCarryOn.
More information on Mesa Public Schools suicide prevention can be found at mpsaz.org/opportunity/suicide-prevention/
In the event you suspect the safety of someone is at risk of suicide, it is important that you get the help of experts immediately.
County crisis services are available through the 24-hour Maricopa Crisis Line at 602-222-9444 (for mobile crisis team assistance, in-home intervention and urgent care).
EMPACT is also available at 480-784-1500 for telephone counseling. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
