Arizona’s senior living facilities serve about 45,000 older residents, a population equal to the town of Prescott. These elderly grandparents, parents, veterans and retirees are being left behind by the Biden Administration, which has made combatting the COVID pandemic a top policy priority but has failed to deploy available federal resources to protect Arizona’s most vulnerable age group.
While our state’s senior living communities have fought hard to safeguard residents for the last 18 months, these communities need access to federal assistance ASAP. Without this vital help, many will close their doors, creating a housing crisis for seniors at the exact moment they need safe places to live.
Assisted living swiftly established new health protocols, added personal protective equipment, enhanced infection prevention and control measures and supported employees who accepted greater risk themselves with benefits like hero pay. These actions worked but came with at a substantial cost – one that has yet to be met by equivalent federal funding allocations.
Nearly two-thirds of assisted living facilities reporting no COVID-related deaths at all, highlighting the effectiveness of preventative efforts. But to make their efforts a success, Arizona senior living communities incurred nearly $750 million in expenses and lost revenue due to the related slowdown in incoming residents while facilities remained locked down. Nationwide, senior living communities have suffered nearly $30 billion in expenses and losses.
Congress recognized that healthcare providers could not sustain losses on that scale and if they went bankrupt and closed it would compound a pandemic with a senior housing crisis.
In 2020, bipartisan legislation created a Provider Relief Fund and supplied it with $178 billion with the intention of offsetting these losses and ensuring senior living communities in Arizona and across the country remained open. While Congress acted swiftly, the Biden Administration has not, leaving your neighbors in memory care, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s communities behind.
Only $14 billion of the Provider Relief Fund remains undistributed despite a resurgent virus. Of the money that has been distributed, less than 1 percent has gone to assisted living facilities. In Arizona, our 2,135 assisted living communities have collectively received approximately $15 million in federal aid to address nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in expenses and losses.
Members of Congress have recognized that failure to distribute federal relief funds quickly and equitably is not a path out of the pandemic, but a path toward bankruptcy. Arizona’s U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema has led a bipartisan group including Senator Mark Kelly to urge the Biden Administration to act, writing: “Immediate targeted financial relief that equitably provides resources to these caregivers as other comparable long-term care providers is necessary. These resources will help offset the continued expenses for PPE, staffing, infection prevention and control, vaccine administration, and testing.”
It has been discouraging to watch the Biden Administration ignore these calls for action and neglect Arizona’s senior living communities by failing to provide an equitable, targeted distribution of vital federal financial aid. The administration’s inaction means financial peril for assisted living caregivers as the Delta variant of COVID continues to impact daily life.
The more than 45,000 seniors who reside in Arizona’s assisted living facilities can’t afford continued inaction by the Biden Administration
The Biden Administration should direct U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to immediately provide targeted Provider Relief Funds to healthcare providers, including assisted living caregivers, quickly and equitably and help us protect Arizona’s vulnerable senior citizens.
Mr. President, don’t leave Arizona’s seniors behind, again.
Karen Barno is president and CEO of Arizona Assisted Living Federation of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.