Mayor John Giles publicly spoke against a group that wanted to shoot down Mesa’s non-discrimination ordinance.
Privately, he let his checkbook show how much the issue meant to him.
On May 7, a joyous statement announcing the defeat of an effort to challenge Mesa’s controversial Non-Discrimination Ordinance – passed March 1 after emotional debates in favor and against – was emailed by the group Mesa Loves Everyone.
It included a statement from Giles, who called it “a victory for the overwhelming majority of Mesa residents who support equality for all in our city.”
According to financial information disclosed by the political action committee, Giles contributed $5,000 to Mesa Loves Everyone. He used his John Giles for Mayor account, which lists as an address 20 Main St.
In a May 8 email to news organization, Mesa Loves Everyone said it “filed an uncontested complaint citing the lack of valid signatures gathered by the United for Mesa committee in an attempt to overturn the LGBTQ inclusive non-discrimination ordinance in Mesa by referring it to the ballot.
“After review of the evidence and documentation, the United for Mesa committee has conceded they do not have the required number of signatures necessary, effectively ending the referendum effort.”
The pro-NDO email was preceded by a group email sent out by the anti-NDO group, which acknowledged “United for Mesa will stipulate to a court judgment that will keep a referendum on Mesa’s nondiscrimination ordinance off the ballot, citing legal technicalities and the deep pockets of the opposition lobby.”
Those “deep pockets” contributed $20,000 to Mesa Loves Everyone in March, according to documents filed with the city.
By contrast, United for Mesa raised $37,000 in March.
The money both groups raised and spent in April is not required to be reported until July.
Of United for Mesa’s funds, $25,000 came from two groups: Center for Arizona Policy, a Phoenix group that says it “promotes and defends the foundational values of life, marriage and family and religious freedom” and contributed $15,000, and Gilbert-based Sahuaro Contracting, which kicked in $10,000.
On his LinkedIn page, Sahuaro Contracting owner Dallas Peterson describes himself as a Mesa native who “started my own business in 1988 … (doing) work and partnership with home builders to develop raw land into buildable lots.”
The Phoenix-based Resolute Group, “a political and message consulting firm partnering to advance free enterprise and conservative values,” contributed $5,000 to United for Mesa in March.
United for Mesa said it spent $26,281 in March, with the bulk of that – $20,094 – going to Diane Burns. She is listed as an Apache Junction resident who was paid for “miscellaneous petitions.”
Burns and Peterson did not respond to questions from the Tribune.
United for Mesa paid $3,000 to the law firm Statecraft; one of its attorneys, Kory Langhofer, says on the firm’s website he was “counsel for Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and transition team” and “general counsel for Ms. Carly Fiorina’s 2016 presidential campaign.”
Statecraft’s other attorney, Thomas Basile, says on the website he “has represented two presidential campaigns, the Arizona State Legislature, and the Colorado Republican Party, as well as an array of candidates, political committees” and “brought and defended multiple lawsuits regarding candidate nomination and ballot measure petitions.”
Mesa Loves Everyone funding
During his reelection campaign last year, Giles was heavily supported by Mesa developers and other businesses. He received contributions of $282,906, spending $186,651 to leave a balance of $97,737.
Accustomed to receiving checks, Giles wrote one for $5,000 March 11, the same day Mesa Loves Everyone was formed, according to its filing with the city. It listed its political function by checking the box for “Ballot Measure Expenditures.”
According to the group’s Statement of Organization, its chairman is Dale Crogan, president of United Mesa Fire Fighters.
The only other officer listed is Theresa Carmichael, the group’s treasurer. Her accounting website states Carmichael “is a licensed, certified public accountant in Arizona and California and opened her Mesa practice in 1992.”
After Giles’ $5,000, which is listed under “Contributions from Candidate Committees,” Mesa Loves Everyone received $10,000 from the Phoenix political action committee One Community.
The group calls itself “a coalition of businesses, organizations and individuals moving diversity, inclusion and equality for all Arizonans forward” and “the voice of the LGBTQ inclusive community in Arizona.” One Community’s advisory board includes vice presidents of Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
Two other groups contributed to Mesa Loves Everyone in March.
One Community of Phoenix wrote two checks of $5,000 each.
“We’re a member-based coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who support diversity, inclusion and equality for all Arizonans,” states One Community’s Facebook page.
On March 29, HBI International of
Phoenix contributed $5,000 to Mesa Loves Everyone.
According to HBI’s website, “We invent, produce and distribute the brands that smokers love. HBI’s mission is to increase smokers’ enjoyment by producing and distributing the very best RYO (roll your own) and MYO (make your own) products in the marketplace.
Mesa Loves Everyone’s financial disclosure shows it paid $5,000 each to Phoenix law firm Ballard Spahr LLP and Shipley Strategies.
The latter’s website states: “We have a long track record of developing successful public affairs strategies and campaigns in Arizona and beyond.”
According to Shipley’s blog, “To win business most effectively, you must align your business, market, capture, sales and proposal strategies and tactics.”
Cleared for takeoff
After the sudden withdrawal of the challenge, Mesa’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance will go into effect at the end of June.
On March 1, Mesa City Council approved an ordinance making it “unlawful to discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veteran’s status, marital status, or familial status in places of public accommodation, employment and housing.”
Exclusions to the ordinance include “a place of public accommodation that includes single-sex designated areas within the place of public accommodations, as long as the place of public accommodation does not discriminate against any other protected group” and “a religious corporation, association or society; or a school, college or university or other educational institution or institution of learning if the institution is in whole or substantial part controlled, managed, owned, or supported by a religious corporation, association or society.”
According to Giles, “This ordinance will give all residents and visitors a sense of belonging and will help us to attract opportunities to create a sustainable future and economy.”
The group United for Mesa forcefully disagrees.
According to the United for Mesa website, “citizens might eventually be accused of violating the ordinance, and fined up to $2,500, for activities such as the following:
“Excluding biological men from a women’s domestic violence shelter.
“Operating a women’s sports league that does not permit biological males as athletes.
“Protecting the safety and privacy of women and girls in facilities like locker rooms, bathrooms and showers.
“Making private decisions regarding transgender issues in businesses, housing and facilities.”
