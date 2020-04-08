When Skyline High senior Blake Roebuck left school on March 6, he was fully prepared to enjoy spring break and return to his classmates on March 16.
Red Mountain High School senior Makayla Donahoo thought the same, determined to help her softball team bounce back after a loss just before the break.
Then came one two-week school closure, then another. And last week, Gov. Doug Ducey closed all schools for the remainder of the school year.
The not unexpected closure brought on by social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic robs students like Makayla and Blake of some of the most treasured memories in many Americans’ lives – proms and commencement ceremonies.
“It was kind of sad realizing it was all actually over,” Blake said. “When it was official, it was kind of a blow to the heart. But I talked to a lot of my friends and we understand why it had to happen.”
Mesa Public Schools began remote learning for high schools on Monday, and announced it will do the same for junior high and elementary students tomorrow, April 6.
MPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Peter Lesar told parents in a letter that the State Board of Education allows districts “to issue academic credit and high school diplomas if a student met or was on track to meet the minimum course of study and competency requirements prior to the school closure.”
“We will begin evaluating senior transcripts and reach out individually with any issues or concerns regarding graduation eligibility,” he said.
On the other hand, MPS – like virtually all districts in the state – canceled any other school activities, including proms, and all posted the death knell for traditional commencement ceremonies.
“We know a celebration and recognition are important to our graduating seniors, their families and our community. It is important to us, too,” Lesar said in an email to parents. “We are exploring various creative and virtual options for graduation. High schools are developing plans to have vendors distribute caps and gowns to seniors, and yearbooks to students who ordered one.”
Governing Board President Elaine Miner said the board has not yet discussed with the administration what to do about commencement, citing the enormity of other more pressing issues, including the education of more than 50,000 students in this age of social distancing.
“I’m sure we will get to that,” she said. “And we will listen to the community and take that input into consideration as we always do.”
Virtual classroom learning appears to have been executed across Mesa high schools with varying degrees of success.
One parent of a Mountain View High student told the Tribune her son is hearing from all his teachers,
“He added a caveat that teachers can’t give zeroes for assignments not turned in, but that if becomes a habit with a student, the teacher will take it to administration,” she said.
Meanwhile, an MPS high school teacher complained that at her school, “Things are a mess.”
“Kids have district-issued computers but few are using them,” the teacher said. “Some have good reasons, like no home internet, but others are just lazing around because district and state have said teachers can’t lower anyone’s grade.”
“We hear very little from the principal,” the teacher added. “Teachers spend a lot of time wondering what to do instead of working.”
“It’s very frustrating for teachers who are working hard to help disadvantaged kids get through the year,” the teacher added.
Many teachers in Mesa and across the country who were using Zoom live conferencing software last week encountered a problem beyond the district’s control when hackers began “bombing” Zoom conferences with singer Kayne West images, foul language and even pornography. Zoom was addressing the security flaw, according to published reports.
Blake said he found no difficulty adjusting to online instruction, saying the work he is getting replicates what would generally be done in a classroom.
“You kind of wake up and do everything at your own pace,” he said. “The work is basically the same but you’re at home, so it’s different. It can be tough if you have questions but overall, it’s been good so far.”
Makayla said she’s noticed a slight change in the coursework for some of her classes. While the material is similar, it’s also less hands-on than it would have been in-person, though she expected that would be the case.
One of the biggest challenges she expects with remote learning is preparing for her upcoming Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the first two weeks of May.
The tests have been changed to short-answer questions online.
Makayla said that even though her teachers have done well so far helping them prepare for the new exam style, she believes it may still present unforeseen challenges.
“It’s definitely harder to prepare for because the test itself is going to be more difficult,” she said. “My teachers have done a good job of sending out questions to set us up for the wording and difficulty of problems we will see on the test. They’ve at least helped me be a little more confident about it.”
Like other seniors, Makayla laments the loss of other hallmarks of a typical high school senior year.
She signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Weber State in February, but was excited to see out the end of her high school softball career on her own terms.
She had planned to go to prom with the same group of friends she’s had for years at Red Mountain.
But now that is lost forever.
“We are taking things week-by-week,” Makayla said. “I hope I get to have a graduation. I know I have family that are going to fly in whether there is a graduation or not. I hope I get to walk at some point. It’s an experience you don’t really ever get to have again.”
Blake, who was the starting quarterback for Skyline and a member of the semifinal boys’ basketball team, said he feels for senior athletes who lost their spring seasons.
He had planned to rent a Mustang for prom this year for him and his girlfriend, Alexia Fowler, who graduated last year from Red Mountain. Now a freshman at the University of Arizona, she is finishing out her first year entirely online.
The two attended her prom last year together. Luckily, Blake was still in the process of finding a car to rent and Fowler didn’t purchase a new dress.
Blake hopes district officials will consider moving commencement exercise into the summer – echoing a hope other students and parents have expressed across the East Valley.
That would give him and his friends the opportunity to walk.
“I think at this point, if we got something, everyone would be happy,” Blake said.
Zack Denton, a senior at Desert Ridge, a Gilbert Public Schools high school located in Mesa, initially expressed his discontent with the situation on Twitter early on.
He listed the activities he and the rest of the Class of 2020 will miss out on as a result of the closures – including the rest of his senior volleyball season, prom, senior ditch day, the final assembly and yearbook signings, and, of course, graduation.
His tweet received several likes and retweets, which he said helped him come to grips with the losses and realize he isn’t alone.
“I was a little bummed, especially missing out on what people say is the most fun semester of your senior year,” Zack said. “But I realized how relatable my tweet was. There were others that were also bummed but we can’t really do much about it. Safety over everything at this point.”
Zack said his coursework has remained the same as what he would normally do during his half-schedule at Desert Ridge. He hasn’t utilized applications such as Zoom, where he is able to see all of his classmates but said Canvas and Google Classroom have helped make the transition easier.
He also credited his teachers, who despite being asked to completely change their method of teaching, remain supportive for their students.
“Our teachers are being super generous to reach out and do everything they can to connect with us,” he said. “They keep things positive by telling us we will get past it and it will be something we tell our kids about some day. I have really appreciated my teachers.”
Zack contemplated pursuing his volleyball career at the next level, but since has decided on attending Northern Arizona University to major in business and minor in visual communications.
He said he remains open to walking at graduation, should it be deemed safe to do so.
But he isn’t holding out hope.
He knows there will be other opportunities ahead for him and the rest of the senior class and is using the unique situation he and his peers have gone through as a friendly reminder for those that will come after him.
“There’s no telling when things can be stripped away from you at any point in time,” Zack said. “It isn’t the worst thing to not have the best high school experience. At the end of the day, we didn’t. We aren’t getting that prom. We aren’t getting that chance to walk across the stage. It’s just a minor detail in life.
“At the end of the day we are going to go on to do bigger and better things because of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.