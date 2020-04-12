East Valley employers are increasingly relying on virtual services to stay afloat during the pandemic.
They are using virtual meeting software; creating virtual tours to showcase their facility, offers and services; providing distribution-free deliveries at the door and reaching out to customers by text with updates and resources.
East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance last week released results of its second survey to determine the immediate impact of COVID-19 on business members’ revenue, operations and supply chains.
The alliance covers Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction and Queen Creek.
“The main takeaway from this survey was a better understanding how businesses are managing a safe-work environment through working remotely, keeping the business open to the extent possible, while having to make difficult decisions regarding employees’ hours and pay,” said Kathy Tilque, president and CEO of Gilbert Chamber.
The alliance has over 5,000 members, of which 332 took the survey – 107 Gilbert-based. The survey takers represented 19 sectors with nearly 70 percent of the businesses having fewer than 20 employees.
The survey was taken before Gov. Doug Ducey on April 3 ordered hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors to close.
“Somewhat surprising was that 21 percent responded that this has had no impact on their business model,” Tilque said. “However, that may indicate many were already set up to work remotely and have a strong online-business presence.”
While 21 percent of the responders said there was no change in how they do business, another 21 percent reported their businesses was open with a skeleton staff after having furloughed or laid off employees.
Sixteen percent said they were able to transition to full-remote working while another 16 percent combined closing their business locations and furloughing or laying off all or some of their employees.
Employers indicated they have implemented sanitizing processes to make it easy for customers to accept products and services without coming into contact with common areas or interacting with employees.
The survey also revealed that federal loans and debt relief are top of mind for a majority of the businesses with 56 percent applying for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and 47 percent preparing to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loans.
And, 31 percent reported they were requesting rent or mortgage relief and 13 percent are looking at utility and accounts payable relief.
Businesses also said they needed more clarification on loan processes and had growing concerns of additional debt from penalties and loan interest.
Additionally, employers indicated masks and sanitizing supplies are still hard to get but necessary to keep their doors open and that there was an interruption of the supply chain as suppliers are closing and businesses are left dealing with import/export issues to obtain raw materials and to ship final products.
Businesses also are looking at creative, inexpensive ways to market. They are still open with some requesting reduced sign restrictions, which the town has done, and a tourism strategy in place for summer.
Those in the retail and restaurant sectors shared best practices, including offering special incentives for the purchase of gift cards and mailing them to eliminate social contact, provide curbside pick-up or doorstep delivery and offer pre-order packages and incentives for future holidays like Mother’s Day.
Additional business resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on mesachamber.org.
