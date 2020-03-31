The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the growing homeless problem in the East Valley, bringing a new urgency to helping a highly vulnerable population that includes the elderly.
With homeless counts soaring and street people becoming a daily sight at freeway exits and elsewhere, East Valley mayors are collaborating and appealing to Gov. Doug Ducey for help in solving the affordable housing crisis.
Mesa Mayor John Giles cited the Legislature’s appropriation last week of $50 million for Gov. Doug Ducey to address social problems – including homelessness – arising from the pandemic.
“We’re already bugging the Governor’s Office about what we need to do to get in line for that funding,’’ Giles said last week.
“I am concerned about the homeless in our community and I did ask about the distribution of these funds on a recent call with the governor’s office,’’ Giles said in subsequent statement. “I requested that these funds support local organizations that are providing food security and shelter during the crisis.’’
Mesa City Manager Chris Brady said the Council is scheduled to consider a proposal by Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis next week for opening up shelters so that homeless people suspected of having COVID-19 could be isolated.
“Natalie has been working on some ideas where we can do immediate services, not something that is going to take a while,’’ Brady said. “We have identified some resources now, where we can meet those obligations.’’
Kathy Di Nolfi, chief program manager for A New Leaf, said she is concerned about the virus spreading through Mesa’s homeless population, whether it’s at a homeless camp or at the East Valley Men’s Center.
“There is more of an awareness now. Some foundations are stepping up, private donors are stepping up, the government is stepping up,’’ Di Nolfi said.
She said many well-intentioned people are asking how they can help the homeless, especially at the East Valley Men’s Center, which has the highest homeless population in one location among A New Leaf’s facilities. The non-profit also operates a domestic violence shelter and a family shelter.
“The focus has shifted from long-term housing to emergency shelter, so we can get as many people off the streets as possible and cared for at this time,’’ Di Nolfi said.
The move comes amid pressure by local officials to achieve a regional solution to the chronic, growing and multi-faceted homeless problem, which has been fueled by the lack of affordable housing.
Although Ducey last week ordered a halt to evictions from rental properties until mid-July for people affected by the virus crisis, an explosion of homelessness could loom in the future.
Numerous factors have contributed to the rise of homelessness in recent years – from mental illness to substance abuse to arrests for mostly petty nuisance crimes.
But experts say one major financial setback also can cost low-income people their home and finding something affordable has become increasingly difficult.
“It’s a big part of the problem,’’ DiNolfi said. “I would say it’s 50 percent or more of the problem.’’
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Giles and Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching are among the political leaders focused on a regional response.
“Governor Ducey has agreed to convene all Maricopa County Mayors to address homelessness with a regional approach- – the first time a regional collaboration like this has happened in the past decade. This is only step one,’’ Gallego said earlier this month.
Gallego asked to tap into the state housing trust fund for construction of more affordable housing and said the city would focus on expanding the availability of affordable housing.
Mesa City Council pledged to make homelessness one of its top priorities at a retreat earlier this month. Brady cautioned that the city has a budget of only $3 million in federal community development block grants to assist in the effort and would need to find other resources.
“Phoenix feels they are doing way more than their share. Mesa is a close second,’’Giles said. “I think we have to engage people regionally. There can be a regionally collaborative plan.’’
Anne Scott, human services planner with the Maricopa Association of Governments, a regional planning agency, said there are about 2,000 housing referrals a year but at least 13,000 seeking some form of homeless-related services.
“People are not able to find an affordable rent,’’ Scott said. “Honestly, we need more resources in a county the size of Maricopa County.’’
In the East Valley, the homeless count grew from 276 in 2016 to 736 in 2019, with 6,614 recorded county-wide during the one-day census snapshot of homelessness held in January of last year.
Although the final count of homeless people for January 2020 may not be available until May, everyone expects it to go up again.
“I think this is the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s disheartening to see so many people go homeless,’’ said Nicky Stevens, a Tempe solutions supervisor who has spent 17 years helping the homeless.
She said more seniors are turning up homeless, sitting on street corners in wheelchairs – a trend outreach workers call the “senior tsunami.’’
The point-in-time survey results fluctuate in all cities from year to year, but Mesa’s has climbed from 95 in 2016 to 206 in 2019. Chandler’s grew from 14 to 54 during the same period, while Gilbert’s were not listed on a Tempe document.
Mesa, Tempe and Chandler all have teams of outreach workers dedicated to connecting the homeless to the help they need, trying to stretch the most from limited resources, regardless of borders.
“Our motto is, whatever it takes,’’ said Leah Powell, Chandler’s neighborhood resources director.
Darlene Newsom, CEO of UMOM, an east Phoenix shelter that offers support services aimed at eliminating homelessness, said Arizona has an affordable housing crisis and that an increasingly visible homeless population is the living proof.
In Arizona, there are 183,343 extremely low-income households but only 48,585 affordable rental homes available to them, according to UMOM.
Newsom said more “pocket shelters,’’ housing for about 100 people in converted churches and other buildings, are needed throughout the region to get the homeless off the streets.
“I think the only way to do that is a collective impact. If Maricopa County doesn’t get ahead of this, we will be the next LA,’’ she said, referring to Los Angeles.
Lewis said Giles is working collaboratively with other mayors while looking to Ducey with the focus on a wide spectrum of housing, from additional shelter space to transitional homes to more permanent housing.
Meanwhile, for homeless people wandering the streets, Mesa’s approach is to avoid arrest and use its Community Court Program to get people the resources they need to turn around their lives
Mesa offer the homeless a bed through an arrangement with Community Bridges, a behavioral health agency, to avoid an arrest for trespassing or loitering, Lewis said.
If the homeless refuse the bed, they are cited into the Community Court as another step to get them the services they need.
“It’s using enforcement to get them help,’’ Lewis said.
A team of six community navigators are stationed at hot spots for the homeless, the Community Court, downtown and the Mesa Public Library, serving as a link to enter the system for services, she said.
Mesa Police Detective Aaron Raine, Mesa’s homeless resource coordinator, said the Community Court program has achieved great victories in helping the chronically homeless who have been arrested numerous times, breaking the cycle of recidivism by giving people the services they need to improve themselves.
But he said the program would be even more successful if more housing options were available.
During 2019, 435 candidates were cited into the court by officers and 128 of them graduated. He said that same group of people had been arrested by Mesa police 1,738 times dating back to 2006 and had 7,400 contacts with the police.
But after their graduation, this same group of chronic offenders had only 24 arrests and only 36 contacts with the police.
The odds to staying clean and having a better life go way up when someone gets off the streets, making affordable housing critical, Raine said.
Mesa’s navigators contacted 854 homeless people in 2019 and assessed 584, but only 90 ended up with a roof over their head because housing was not available, he said.
