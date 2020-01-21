Students, faculty and alumni were on hand recently for the groundbreaking ceremony for Valley Christian Schools’ new state-of-the-art high school at its Chandler campus.
“We’re excited to move forward with this project and begin construction on an academic building to allow not only for continued enrollment growth but for increased collaboration and innovation in the classroom,” said Superintendent Dan Kuiper.
It’s taken years to “get us to this point,” Kuiper added, noting school officials “have the permits in hand and (can) begin moving forward with construction on our high school campus” at 6900 W. Galveston Street.
The two-story building features 19,000 square feet of classrooms and faculty space spokesman Bryan Winfrey said is “designed to fuel collaboration and develop the skills necessary for student success and preparation.”
The school also is at capacity with 440 students and the new building will be able to accommodate 650.
Besides enabling higher enrollment, the new building will allow for an expanded curriculum with more courses in science, technology, engineering and math. One floor is being built-to-suit for STEM offerings.
The building is part of a master plan started 20 years ago, Winfrey said and “fulfills a major initiative of Valley Christian’s current strategic plan, ‘VC 2020: Renewed and Ready.’”
A building committee was at work since the plan was rolled out in Aug. 2016, to “provide facilities meeting our needs to enhance our programs and raise the ceiling of student and staff potential,” he added.
The building is the initial construction project of the first phase of the Secure the Future Campaign at Valley Christian Schools.
So far nearly $4 million has been raised for a $19.9 million first phase also includes the purchase of an additional 14 acres of land, a performing arts center, athletic facility improvements and additional parking.
Future phases of the campaign will include the building of the permanent home for Valley Christian’s junior high and elementary and a second gymnasium.
Valley Christian Schools is a K-12 school started in 1982, to provide “a distinctly Christian education with excellent academics, championship athletics, award-winning fine arts, and a supportive community encouraging spiritual growth.”
It has three campuses in the East Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.