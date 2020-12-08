The Junior Golf Association of Arizona is taking reservations now for its annual Itty Bitty Open on Jan. 16 in Mesa and other nearby communities. The free event is for kids 3-5 years old with clinics at each location at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. where they and their parents will learn the basics skills of golf taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals.
After the clinics, the kids will then participate in fun-filled, non-competitive golf games and tournaments. Each golfer will receive a set of plastic golf clubs (right-handed only), balls, a bag and a visor. Participants are asked to leave their own clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer.
A special contest with prizes will be held at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Anything goes: classic golf fashion; contemporary golf fashion; or any unique golf duds that may come to mind. All winners will receive a trophy.
Space is limited; sign up before Jan. 11. Information: 602-944-6168. Register at jgaa.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/jgaa20/seminar/board/index.htm?
Sites include:
Espee Park, 450 E. Knox Road, Chandler; McQueen Park, 510 N. Horne St., Gilbert; Jefferson Park, 306 S. Jefferson Ave., Mesa; and Pecos Park, 17010 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee
