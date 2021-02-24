Delays are expected as construction ramps up on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s projects to extend State Route 24 east of Ellsworth Road.
The second phase of the $77 million SR 24 project, which started in December, will add a four-lane divided roadway for 5 miles between Ellsworth Road and Ironwood Drive.
According to ADOT, the SR 24 extension is scheduled to open by late 2022.
Ramps will be closed for dirt hauling from Feb. 19 to March 29.
The westbound SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays. Drivers can use detours on Ellsworth, Ray or Elliot roads.
Through July, Ironwood Drive north of Germann Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction while crews begin widening the road in preparation for the future SR 24.
Construction that began Feb. 16 will cause delays on Ellsworth Road near the intersection with SR24. Traffic will be stopped for up to several minutes at a time from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights for the next four months.
Through mid-May, 222nd Street will be closed to through traffic between Williams Field and Pecos roads for SR 24 construction. Local access will be provided to properties on 222nd Street from Williams Field Road or Pecos roads. Local traffic can use Mountain Road via Williams Field or Pecos roads.
Meanwhile, several projects backed by the $100 million in bonds Mesa voters approved will create connections to the new freeway, which will run east from its northern terminus with Ray Road to Signal Butte.
Signal Butte would be four lanes between Williams Field and Pecos Roads, serving as a direct connection to State Route 24.
Another project aimed at reducing highway congestion is the widening of Williams Field Road to six lanes between Ellsworth and Arizona 24, laying the foundation for a new entrance to the airport.
