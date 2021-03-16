A horrific murder-suicide in a quiet neighborhood in east Mesa may have been the result of a man’s fury over his wife divorcing him.
Nearly two years prior to killing himself, his wife and one of their daughters and wounding another child, the man’s wife called police to say his daughters were afraid of him.
On the morning of Monday, March 8, a bleeding 12-year-old girl ran to a neighbor for help. After the neighbor called 911, police responded to a home on East Raleigh Avenue and found Ruben Sanchez, his wife Ana Guerra and their 18-year-old daughter dead of gunshot wounds.
The family members were “surrounded by a significant amount of blood,” with a gun near the bodies.
“At this point in the investigation, this tragic incident appears to be a case of murder/suicide,” said Det. Brandi George of the Mesa Police Department.
“As of right now, it appears that Ruben Sanchez is the shooter in this case,” George said. “We are still waiting on forensic evidence to be tested and lab results to confirm what we believe happened by the Office of the Medical Examiner.”
George said the 12-year-old girl daughter who ran to a neighbor for help was also shot, but her wrist wound was not life-threatening. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Just outside Eastmark, the five-bedroom home near South Meridian and East Elliot roads is a half-mile from Meridian Elementary School. It was listed as a rental property for $2,395 per month, with new renters occupying it in November.
The family had one other contact with the Mesa Police Department.
On May 1, 2019, Guerra — who identified herself as Ana Sanchez — called 911.
She said she was in California and stated her two daughters “are afraid of their father.”
The mother said she was not able to get in touch with the girls, then 16 and 10.
Speaking Spanish and stating she did not speak English, Guerra stressed she wanted police to see the daughters and make sure they were not harmed.
Within a half hour of the call, police responded to the family home, which was then at 9560 E. Lompoc Ave., near Desert Ridge High School. According to a responding officer’s report, “the 16 year old is in good condition. Got in trouble at school.”
Guerra also said in 2019 she was in the process of getting a divorce.
The Mesa Police Department found no other records relating to the family before the murder-suicide.
