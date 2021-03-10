Walking through The Grove on Main, it’s easy to think you must be in Tempe or Scottsdale.
But the apartment complex is bringing luxury living to the heart of downtown Mesa, with a great view of Mesa’s historic temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Although the project mostly consists of rental units, there’s nothing cheap about it, from the large underground parking garage to a special dog washing area, to the lush landscaping from which it derives its name.
So far, the Grove is off to a promising start as the first of downtown’s major redevelopment projects.
The Grove on Main redevelopment project is luring new residents from out of state to downtown Mesa, proving that some people are willing to pay a premium for resort-style living.
Carl Duke, vice president of City Creek Reserve, said he is thrilled by the reception The Grove on Main has received from new residents, with 57 out of 243 apartments leased after it’s opening in January, and 17 out of 32 townhouses leased.
“Without a doubt, we are attracting people to downtown Mesa. We know there are people moving to Arizona, who are selecting us in downtown Mesa,’’ Duke said.
“One question I had when we were building this was ‘who will live here?’’’ he recalled.
The development has numerous high-end amenities.
“I think people are willing to pay for quality up to a certain point,’’ Duke said. “We’re slightly less expensive than Tempe, but we’re a step up from the older properties.’’
A schedule of prices is listed on the project’s web site, ranging from $1,195 a month for a 584 square-foot studio with one bathroom, to $1,385 a month for an 826 square-foot one bedroom with one bath, to the highest-end unit at $1,680 per month for 1,112-square feet, with two bedrooms and two baths.
The amenities include a lushly-landscaped courtyard with a pool and cabanas, a clubhouse with a pool and a shuffleboard table, a coffee bar, 10-foot-tall ceilings with chandeliers in the hallways, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring.
“January was really a big milestone for us with that western building,’’ Duke said. “We’re ecstatic. This is a different kind of product for that area. You don’t know what the demand is going to be.’’
He said the new apartment complex seems to be attracting a wide variety of tenants, from single young people to senior citizens, some of whom have family members who live in the East Valley.
“It’s meant to be clean and not cluttered,’’ Duke said during a tour. “I call it Santa Barbara inspired. It’s a southwest look.’’
The largest building, on the southeast corner of Main Street and Mesa Drive, is essentially finished, with two more still under construction, along with the visitor’s and genealogy research center affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Duke estimates the entire project should be finished sometime in April, including an additional large apartment building and the Family Discovery Center.
The project includes 7,500 retail space on the first floor near the also-new Family Discovery Center, between Udall and LeSueur.
Tenants so far include the church-affiliated Deseret Book store, a Sweet Retreat ice cream shop and Crumbl Cookie.
City Creek is the church’s real estate arm. The entire project is located just west of the Mesa Arizona Temple, which has been undergoing a major renovation interior and exterior renovation that began in May 2018.
It appears unlikely that, for the second consecutive year, it will not host its popular Easter Pageant. A reopening date has not yet been set, said Jennifer Wheeler, a church spokeswoman, although it is likely it will be in time for its even more popular Christmas lights show and concert.
Located just to the east of downtown, the temple has major historic and cultural significance in Mesa as the church’s first Arizona temple, built in 1927.
The apartment project started in some controversy when City Creek Reserve began demolishing a series of World War II vintage homes to dig a huge hole that later became the parking garage.
But the underground parking garage proved pivotal in pulling off the project, moving cars below ground to create room for the lush landscaping and resort ambiance.
City Creek also has planted landscaping along the median on First Avenue, where some historic bungalows were renovated, in hopes of re-creating the original promenade leading to the temple.
