Tempe Mayor Corey Woods’ reaction to Mesa passing a non-discrimination ordinance: Welcome to the inclusion club, neighbor.
“I’m proud of Mesa and Mayor (John) Giles for passing this,” Woods said.
Though far from the first city in the country to pass an ordinance banning discrimination, Tempe’s 2014 law was one of the first in the state.
Seven years later, the issue next door was extremely contentious, with dozens complaining that language banning discrimination based on sexual identity and gender identity would make Mesa a dangerous place.
“It will open the door to child predators,” one Mesa resident warned, via email.
Others said they were repulsed by the idea of men entering restrooms and locker rooms occupied by women and girls. “Men do not belong in the women’s bathroom,” one said.
Another insisted there have been many cases of rapes and assaults in women’s rooms in cities that passed similar ordinances.
“Completely wrong,” Woods said of those comments. “Uninformed and exceptionally misleading.”
When asked if there were any reports of misdeeds in restrooms related to Tempe’s NDO, Woods did not hesitate: “We haven’t had a single incident close to those comments referenced,” he said. “None. Nothing close.”
He said the non-discrimination ordinance did one thing, in Tempe:
“It has made our city stronger.”
Woods was elected mayor in 2020. Before that, he was a Tempe councilman for eight years, helping craft and promote the city’s non-discrimination ordinance. He estimates he lives 2 miles from Mesa and spends a great deal of time here.
Woods said he was joyous over his neighbors to the east following Tempe’s footsteps with the ordinance.
“Even in the face of some vocal opposition they absolutely did the right thing,” Woods said.
His prediction:
“What they will see in Mesa is exactly what we’ve seen in Tempe and other communities that have enacted this type of language. Things will continue to go just as they did before,” Woods said. “The concerns naysayers raised are not going to come to fruition.”
Woods said he was not shocked by the comments, as the idea of NDO’s making restrooms havens of perversion were heard in other communities that banned discrimination based on gender identity.
“I’m not surprised since in the past that has been the tenor of the comments,” he said. “There are some people who still hold viewpoints like those.
“The reality is the concerns many people raise when discussing these matters are unfortunately not informed by fact. Not informed by anything we’ve seen in Arizona or other states across the country. It’s a fear from their perspective of the unknown. But as a society we have to look at facts,” Woods said.
“The fact we’ve had this for seven years and we haven’t had a single instance of what the naysayers are claiming will happen shows a lot of these comments are based in fear and not fact.”
Woods confirmed that, like other cities, Tempe has not had to enforce its non-discrimination ordinance. While some in Mesa said this was proof the ordinance was “a solution looking for a problem,” Woods does not see it that way.
“I would argue that’s the wrong way to look at the issue. Looking at the city of Tempe, from our perspective the policies you have on the books matter. It’s not just about the enforcement, it’s about what you are putting out to the community about what your values are,” Woods said.
And, he added, a lack of violations show “our residents are on the same page about how we are expected to treat each other with love and mutual respect.”
While Mesa excluded business with four or fewer employees, Tempe’s ordinance applies to all businesses there.
Tempe businesses, Woods said, are on board with the non-discrimination ordinance, which has not caused hardships.
“I have never gotten an email from someone saying the non-discrimination ordinance language is raising my cost to operate or is causing me operational problems … Non-discrimination language is not an impediment to anyone.”
Now that Mesa has joined the NDO band, Woods hopes other cities will outlaw discrimination. And he is pushing for Arizona to have a similar ordinance.
“Mesa — our neighbors to the east — I know they share the value of Tempe, the values of inclusiveness and diversity and embracing our common humanity,” Woods said.
“If everyone thinks the way Mesa thinks and Tempe thinks, we would already have statewide non-discrimination.”
