Mesa Police have charged a caretaker at a preschool for developmentally challenged children with beating a 4-year-old special needs boy on four separate occasions.
Kyle McKee, 29, of Phoenix faces four counts of child abuse for a series of alleged beatings at S.E.E.K. (Specializing in the Education of Exceptional Kids) Arizona East, a developmental preschool that provides infant and toddler care at 1830 S. Alma School Road in Mesa.
Police said five video recordings show McKee hitting, pushing and kicking the nonverbal, autistic child between Jan. 18 and Feb. 16 at the center.
The boy suffered minor injuries from the beatings, which occurred when McKee and the boy were alone in a classroom, according to police records.
In one incident the video allegedly shows McKee pushing the youngster almost into a sharp desk corner and later yanking him off the floor by his pants and dropping him, then swinging a backpack and hitting him in the head.
Another video, police said, “showed the defendant push the juvenile victim forcefully at least six times causing the juvenile victim’s lower body to leave the ground and fall back down. That incident left an abrasion on the youngster’s face.
“The defendant picks up the juvenile victim by the wrists lifting his whole body off the ground and throws him down again. The defendant picks up the juvenile victim a second time and throws him backwards into a chair, then uses one hand to push the juvenile victim’s head into the ground.”
Another video showed McKee pushing and slapping him while another showed McKee kicking the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward several feet. “The defendant aggressively squished the juvenile victim three times between a door and wall,” police said. “The defendant also used a stack of papers to hit the juvenile victim in the face.”
McKee was released on bond pending a court hearing that has not been set yet. He was ordered to wear an ankle tracking device.
