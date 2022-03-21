Meta, parent company of Facebook, may be getting its own half-mile high-voltage power line between the 202 San Tan Freeway and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
Salt River Project said in a release that a proposed 230 kV line, which would be suspended from poles about 125 feet tall, are needed to deliver large loads of electricity to Meta’s $800 million data center, now under construction at Ellsworth and Elliot Roads.
Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the project – dubbed Project Huckleberry – and weigh in at two virtual meetings hosted by Salt River Project March 22 and 23.
SRP said in a release that in order to “meet the ultimate reliability and power quality requirements from Meta,” it will need to feed the facility with a high-voltage transmission line from the planned Southeast Power Link, a 7-mile 230 kV line from Queen Creek to Mesa set for completion in 2023. As the primary beneficiary, Meta is funding the spur line.
The proposed line is higher voltage than the 69 kV lines more commonly seen for distributing power to commercial and residential users. Poles for 69 kV lines are typically between 55 and 70 feet tall, according to SRP.
High voltage power lines, like the 230 kV connector proposed for the Meta data center, are generally used to transport electricity over long distances or to deliver power to very large energy consumers. Poles for these lines typically stand between 100 and 150 feet.
The Meta data center will be a large energy user. Data centers use electricity both to power their equipment and also to cool it, since their operations generate lots of heat.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “data centers are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space of a typical commercial office building.”
The agency estimates data centers now account for 2% of U.S. electrical usage.
To power its almost 1 million-square-foot future facility, Meta has signed deals to purchase 450 megawatts of new solar energy from SRP. The energy company is contracting to build three solar plants in Pinal County, totaling 500 megawatts, to deliver the needed solar power.
Meta is supporting the construction of the solar plants through long-term purchasing agreements.
According to estimates from the Solar Energy Industries Association, 450 MW of solar is enough energy to power 85,000 homes. That’s about two-thirds of Mesa’s estimated 125,000 households.
This is Meta’s first data center in Arizona. The company said one factor in its selection of Mesa for the facility was Arizona’s potential to generate renewable energy.
To alert residents of the proposed utility projects, an SRP spokeswoman said the company mailed over 13,000 notifications to customers and landowners in the area on March 4. SRP will hold two virtual public meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23.
Residents can sign up and view project details at srp.net/huckleberry.
SRP estimates a spring 2024 completion of Project Huckleberry, which includes the new high voltage line and the construction of a substation on Ellsworth Road. The Meta data center is expected to open before project completion, and SRP said it will serve the facility in the interim with existing 69 kV lines.
In addition to the community meetings, there will be another opportunity for residents to weigh in before the lines move forward. Before starting construction, SRP must apply for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility from the Arizona Corporation Commission. The company said a public hearing at ACC’s Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee is scheduled for late June 2022.
